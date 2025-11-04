Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly among clubs showing keen interest in signing former Barcelona striker Vitor Roque.

Chelsea and Manchester United are among the clubs showing keen interest in signing former Barcelona striker Vitor Roque, either in January or next summer.

After impressing for Athletico Paranaense, he moved to Barcelona, but it did not work out as he had planned. The striker scored two goals in 16 games and spent time on loan at Real Betis before permanently moving to Palmeiras.

The striker has found his form back in Brazil and has scored 17 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions, and his impressive form has not gone unnoticed.

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea and Manchester United are showing keen interest in signing the Brazilian, who has seen a revival in his career.

Chelsea and Man Utd battle for Roque?

The young forward has become one of the 'hottest topics' heading into the January transfer window, and top clubs are ready to make a massive bid for him.

The report claims that the Red Devils are prepared to offer a staggering fee of £44m for the striker, but they could face competition from the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

It appears that United are most interested of all the parties, but it is unclear whether they will move for him in January or next summer.

Battle for Roque - United lead race?

The Red Devils bolstered their forward department in the summer transfer window by signing Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha.

Ruben Amorim may still require a quality backup striker, particularly with the future of Joshua Zirkzee in doubt, while Rasmus Hojlund is almost certain to leave the club permanently.

Chelsea are also in the race, with Enzo Maresca, who could be looking to add a new striker to provide competition for Liam Delap.

Nicolas Jackson was sent on loan to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window, and while the German giants have an option to sign him permanently, doubts remain about whether they will exercise that option.

Tottenham could be an interesting option for the young striker, especially if Richarlison leaves the club next summer.