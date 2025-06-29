Chelsea reportedly ramp up their efforts to sign a 23-year-old Premier League attacker, and Manchester United could also benefit from a deal.

Chelsea are apparently ramping up their efforts to sign Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Joao Pedro following Newcastle United's recent setback.

The two Champions League-bound teams are believed to be in a two-horse race to sign the Brazil international, who had a direct hand in 16 goals in 27 Premier League appearances during the 2024-25 season.

Newcastle appear to have been making the biggest push for Pedro's signature so far, but the Seagulls have apparently knocked back two bids from St James' Park for their £60m-rated South American.

Bidding to capitalise on their rivals' failures, Fabrizio Romano claims that Chelsea have 'intensified' talks to bring Pedro to Stamford Bridge after shaking hands on a deal with Borussia Dortmund for Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

The Blues have supposedly struck a £55m agreement with their German counterparts for Gittens's signature, and the winger has already undergone his medical with the capital giants.

Pedro 'leaning towards' Chelsea move as interest ramps up

Now, Chelsea are said to be purely focused on striking an accord with Brighton for Pedro, and they are 'pushing' to beat Newcastle to the signature of the former Watford attacker.

In a further boost, the Daily Mail claims that Pedro is 'leaning towards' a move to West London over Newcastle, although Chelsea have also seen a £58m proposal turned down.

Brighton are supposedly looking for at least £60m for a player who still has three years left to run on his contract, albeit one he has not extended since joining from Watford in 2023.

Pedro has contributed 30 goals and 10 assists in 70 competitive appearances for the Seagulls over the past two seasons, in addition to winning three caps for the Brazil national team.

Pedro's Chelsea boost could be win for Manchester United

As Enzo Maresca now has Liam Delap and Nicolas Jackson vying for starts in the number nine position, Pedro would not be expected to function as the Blues' central striker if he were to complete a switch.

Instead, the Brazil international could play just off Maresca's marksman, with Cole Palmer drifting inside from the left or right, and such an approach could even benefit Manchester United.

The Red Devils are reported to have opened talks to sign Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku, who was on target during Saturday's chaotic 4-1 Club World Cup last-16 victory over Benfica.

Nkunku has never been able to establish himself as a firm starter in West London, though, and Pedro joining to play in his position will likely only make Chelsea more receptive to bids for the Frenchman.

For now, Nkunku will attempt to help the Blues go for glory in the USA as they prepare to face Palmeiras in the CWC quarter-finals, but they have already been dealt a serious selection blow ahead of the contest.