Chelsea suffer an early blow ahead of their Club World Cup quarter-final clash with Palmeiras, as Enzo Maresca loses a key player to suspension.

Chelsea have been dealt an early selection blow ahead of their Club World Cup quarter-final showdown with Palmeiras, as Moises Caicedo will not be available for the clash with the Brazilian giants.

The Blues booked their ticket to the last eight a couple of hours later than planned, thumping 10-man Benfica 4-1 in a last-16 tie that did not conclude until nearly 2am UK time.

The contest was suspended at 1-0 due to severe weather warnings in Charlotte, and following a handful of further delays due to lightning strikes in the area, the game did not restart until one hour and 57 minutes later.

However, the fans who stayed at the Bank of America Stadium got their money's worth, as Angel Di Maria's contentious penalty triggered extra time, where Benfica lost Gianluca Prestianni to a second bookable offence.

Chelsea subsequently went on the warpath, as Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall propelled the Blues through to the last eight, where Brazilian giants Palmeiras await.

Caicedo to miss Palmeiras quarter-final due to suspension

Enzo Maresca will have to make do without one of his most dependable performers in that affair, though, as Ecuadorian midfielder Caicedo is banned due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Before the quarter-final stage, players incur a one-match suspension for picking up just two yellow cards at the Club World Cup, meaning Caicedo must sit on the naughty step for the last-eight showdown.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion was cautioned in the 61st minute for dissent, but that did not stop him being awarded the man of the match prize after running the show from the middle of the park.

Caicedo played a major role in Nkunku's goal, as his shot squirmed under the body of Anatoliy Trubin before Christopher Nkunku pounced, and he also slipped in Neto for Chelsea's third of the night.

However, Maresca will now need to find an alternative solution in the middle of the park against Palmeiras, although he is not short of options for change.

Who could Chelsea replace Caicedo with against Palmeiras?

Caicedo formed a double pivot with Romeo Lavia in the last-16 win over Benfica, while Enzo Fernandez operated slightly further forward in between Neto and Cole Palmer in Charlotte.

Maresca has the option of dropping Fernandez into a deeper role and rewarding Nkunku with a start in the quarter-finals, or shifting Palmer into a central role and bringing in Noni Madueke or Tyrique George out wide.

However, should the Italian persist with his attack as it is, the likes of Dario Essugo, Dewsbury-Hall and Andrey Santos could all be straight swaps for Caicedo at the base of the midfield, where Reece James is also a wild card candidate.

Chelsea and Palmeiras' quarter-final will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and is scheduled to begin at 9pm ET on July 4, or 2am UK time on July 5.