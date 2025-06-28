Chelsea have been pursuing offensive reinforcements, including Borussia Dortmund winger Jaimie Gittens, and the Londoners are said to have been successful with a bid.

Chelsea have reportedly had a bid of £55m for Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens accepted, and the Englishman is set to undergo a medical.

The Blues advanced into the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup on Saturday after beating Benfica, and they will face Palmeiras for a place in the semi-final.

Boss Enzo Maresca will aim to use the tournament as a springboard for the 2025-26 season, with the Londoners hoping to challenge champions Liverpool.

Maresca's side have already added Liam Delap to their ranks, and the club have been keen on bringing in Dortmund forward Gittens.

BBC Sport claim that though Dortmund initially rejected a £42m offer for the 20-year-old in early June, a deal has been agreed just below the German club's £60m asking price.

Gittens in profile

Gittens is at his best when operating from the left of attack, where his speed can pose a threat in behind opposition defences.

In fact, Karim Adeyemi (35.3km/h) was the only teammate to have registered a faster top speed in the Champions League last term (34.9km/h), and his fastest speed in the Bundesliga (35.96km/h) was faster than renowned speedsters such as Leroy Sane (35.31km/h).

The forward scored eight goals and provided three assists in the league last term in just 1,776 minutes, the equivalent of fewer than 20 full matches.

Gittens managed to perform well against high-calibre opponents, finding the back of the net against the likes of Eintracht Frankfurt, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen.

Gittens at Chelsea

Chelsea will have to manage Gittens's development carefully, as while the youngster is talented, he was prone to long stretches without direct goal contributions.

In his final 24 games of 2024-25 for Dortmund, the Englishman scored just once while failing to register an assist, and Maresca cannot afford for the winger to iron out his deficiencies if he aims to challenge for the title.

Perhaps it would be best if Gittens was in rotation with the likes of Noni Madueke and Pedro Neto next term, with the forward being eased into the starting XI.