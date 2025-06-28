Newcastle United and Chelsea are allegedly informed that Brighton & Hove Albion will not listen to offers of under £60m for Joao Pedro.

Newcastle United and Chelsea have allegedly been informed that Brighton & Hove Albion will not listen to offers of under £60m for Joao Pedro, as the race for the Brazilian forward intensifies.

Brighton are said to have rejected Newcastle's opening offer of £50m for Pedro, while Chelsea are believed to be keen to secure the attacker's signature during the summer transfer window.

According to The Mirror, Brighton want £60m for Pedro, with the Seagulls believing that it is a fair valuation considering the 23-year-old's development since arriving at the Amex.

The South American made the move to Brighton from Watford in 2023, and he has represented his current side on 70 occasions, scoring 30 goals and registering 10 assists in the process.

Last season, Pedro managed 10 goals and six assists in 27 Premier League appearances, while his overall record in England's top flight, including his time at Watford, reads 22 goals and 10 assists in 89 matches.

Brighton 'want £60m' for in-demand Pedro

According to The Guardian, Chelsea believe that they are well-placed to sign Pedro, with the Blues looking to beat Newcastle to his signature this summer.

The report claims that the London club have already had an initial approach knocked back, but an offer from Enzo Maresca's team has not yet been placed on the table.

Pedro's versatility has allegedly made him an attractive proposition for Chelsea, with the capital team looking to bring in a player capable of providing cover across the front line.

Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku are both expected to be on their way out of Stamford Bridge this summer, while the club did not complete a permanent deal for Manchester United's Jadon Sancho, so there is space in the squad.

Will Newcastle or Chelsea win the race?

Once upon a time, deciding between Newcastle and Chelsea would have been relatively easy, but both clubs have secured Champions League football for the 2025-26 campaign.

Newcastle have one of the game's outstanding centre-forwards in their squad in the shape of Alexander Isak, while Chelsea have just signed exciting young talent Liam Delap.

Regular starts are likely to be on offer at both clubs, and it will be fascinating to see which team that Pedro decides to join if both have offers accepted by Brighton, who will hold firm when it comes to their valuation.