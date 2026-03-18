Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates for Everton: Trevoh Chalobah, Filip Jorgensen, Malo Gusto latest

By Seye Omidiora | 18 Mar 2026 19:58

A wounded Chelsea side return to action on Saturday teatime when they travel to Everton in the 31st gameweek of the Premier League.

Liam Rosenior’s men suffered another disappointing defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, a 3-0 hammering at Stamford Bridge which meant that they exited from Europe after an 8-2 aggregate defeat.

The capital club have now been defeated in three consecutive games across all competitions, and strive to avoid falling to a fourth setback in a row when they travel to Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first time on Saturday evening

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea's latest injury and suspension news ahead of travelling to Merseyside to take on the eighth-placed Toffees.

© Imago / Action Plus

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Stretchered off on Tuesday, Trevoh Chalobah raised concerns among those present at Stamford Bridge during the PSG match, and his manager did little to allay those fears in his post-match comments, suggesting that the centre-back could be out for the foreseeable future.

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Status: Out

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: Unknown

Filip Jorgensen missed the Newcastle and PSG defeats due to a groin issue sustained after playing PSG, and is likely to miss out against Everton on Saturday.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: March 21 (vs. Everton)

Absent against PSG due to a suspected virus, Badiashile will be assessed before Saturday's visit to Everton.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: March 21 (vs. Everton)

Jamie Gittens has been sidelined since he was forced off during Chelsea’s 3-2 victory over West Ham United at the end of January.

While Rosenior indicated last Friday that Gittens would be included in his squad to face Newcastle, the player was again absent after experiencing a further problem with the same hamstring, thus missing out on the defeats against the Magpies and PSG.

LEVI COLWILL

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Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Levi Colwill continues to be absent due to a serious knee injury sustained prior to the season's commencement. Although he recently took part in a training session, there is currently no indication that the England international will return soon.

© Imago / IPA Sport Status: Out Type of injury: Hamstring Possible return date: Unknown Rosenior announced on Monday that Reece James sustained a hamstring injury late in Saturday's game against Newcastle and is expected to be sidelined until after the March international break. MALO GUSTO © Imago / Action Plus Status: Major doubt Type of injury: Illness Possible return date: March 21 (vs. Everton) Malo Gusto missed the PSG second leg humiliation due to illness, and it remains to be seen if the Frenchman is back before Chelsea's trip to Merseyside.

CHELSEA SUSPENSION LIST

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While Pedro Neto returns from his additional one-match ban, Mykhaylo Mudryk is continuing to serve a suspension which has been in place since he tested positive for a banned substance at the end of 2024.