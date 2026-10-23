Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

Chelsea will welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Blues are fourth in the Premier League table, boasting 13 points from their opening seven matches of the season, while Tottenham are 16th in the division.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Chelsea vs. Tottenham kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 5.30pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Chelsea vs. Tottenham being played?

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham will be played at Stamford Bridge.

The corresponding game last season ended in a 2-1 win for Chelsea, who have been victorious in each of the last six matches between the two teams.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Tottenham in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights, including any goals which have been scored, on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, BBC One's Match of the Day programme will begin at 10.30pm and run until 11.40pm, with highlights of the match also available via that avenue.

What is at stake for Chelsea and Tottenham?

Matches between these two sides are always important, and it is shaping up to be a fascinating London derby at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

Chelsea have recorded back-to-back wins over Bournemouth and Everton to move themselves into fourth spot in the table, five points behind second-placed Arsenal.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are down in 16th position, having collected only six points from seven games.

Spurs have picked up four points from their last two league games, though, including a much-needed 3-1 win over Coventry City last time out.

Tottenham have not beaten Chelsea since February 2023, while they are without an away success over the Blues since April 2018.

> Our full preview of Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur can be viewed here