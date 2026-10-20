Six Premier League clubs join race for Strasbourg Yassine but Chelsea remain in pole position

Six Premier League clubs have been monitoring Strasbourg winger Gessime Yassine this season alongside Chelsea, but the London club retain a significant structural advantage in any pursuit: Strasbourg and Chelsea are both owned by the BlueCo consortium, and Yassine himself is understood to want to join the Blues, according to TeamTalk.

Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle United, Sunderland, Brentford, Everton and Nottingham Forest have all tracked the 20-year-old Moroccan’s performances during his impressive start to the Ligue 1 campaign. Yassine, who was signed by Strasbourg in January 2026 and can operate on either flank, has scored twice and provided two assists in seven league appearances, all as a starter.

Chelsea transfer news: what the BlueCo connection means

The ownership link between Strasbourg and Chelsea has previously produced transfers including Valentin Barco and Emanuel Emegha. According to Ouest-France, a deal taking Yassine to Stamford Bridge has been described as all but agreed in principle, with the timing and fee the remaining details to be confirmed.

© Iconsport / Kevin Clement

Chelsea are understood to be impressed by his versatility and technical profile and view him as a long-term addition to the squad rather than an immediate first-team need. The club’s plan is to continue monitoring his development at Strasbourg before deciding when to accelerate the move.

Chelsea transfer news: can any of the six clubs genuinely compete?

The BlueCo pipeline and Yassine’s own preference for Chelsea create a high bar for any rival. The six clubs named by TeamTalk — Brighton, Newcastle United, Sunderland, Brentford, Everton and Nottingham Forest — represent a range of Premier League levels, with none of them operating from the same structural proximity to the player’s current club that Chelsea already enjoys.

Whether the deal is completed in January or at the end of the season, the direction of travel appears clear, unless the growing interest from six clubs produces a formal competing bid that forces Strasbourg and BlueCo to make a decision sooner than anticipated.