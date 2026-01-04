Man City vs. Chelsea team news: Calum McFarlane makes five changes to last Enzo Maresca XI

By Darren Plant | 04 Jan 2026 16:19 , Last updated: 04 Jan 2026 16:31

Chelsea have suffered a major blow for Sunday's Premier League fixture at Manchester City with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez not in the squad.

The Spaniard was a key part of Enzo Maresca's side prior to his exit earlier this week, but it is Filip Jorgensen who lines up between the sticks for the game at the Etihad Stadium.

While the assumption is that Sanchez has suffered an injury issue that made him unavailable to Calum McFarlane, the interim head coach has still made five alterations from the 2-2 draw against Bournemouth.

Reece James returns to the team to take the place of the suspended Moises Caicedo, the club captain lining up in central midfield ahead of Andrey Santos.

Benoit Badiashile is recalled to the middle of the backline with Wesley Fofana not presented in the squad.

Pedro Neto comes back into the team ahead of Alejandro Garnacho, McFarlane choosing to keep Estevao Willian on the right flank.

Meanwhile, Joao Pedro has gotten the nod over Liam Delap, who is named on the substitutes' bench alongside Marc Guiu.

Former Manchester City youngster Cole Palmer retains his place in the number 10 role.

© Imago

Man City, Chelsea starting lineups in full

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Rodri, Bernardo, Reijnders; Foden, Cherki, Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Ake, Doku, Khusanov, McAidoo, Mukasa, Lewis, Mfuni, R. Heskey

Chelsea XI: Jorgensen; Acheampong, Chalobah, Badiashile, Gusto; James, Fernandez; Estevao, Palmer, Neto; Pedro

Subs: Slonina, Merrick, Adarabioyo, Hato, Santos, Garnacho, Gittens, Delap, Guiu