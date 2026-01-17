Marc Guehi to Man City: How Chelsea could 'benefit' from Crystal Palace sale

By Seye Omidiora | 17 Jan 2026 05:54

Chelsea are reportedly set to receive a significant financial boost following the news that Marc Guehi is nearing a high-profile move to Manchester City.

The England international has been at the centre of intense transfer discussions this month as he enters the final six months of his contract at Selhurst Park.

Despite interest from several English and European giants, Pep Guardiola's team have have moved swiftly to secure a deal for the 25-year-old in the winter window as several interested clubs preferred a free transfer at the end of the season.

Chelsea have built a reputation for including clever stipulations in their academy departures over recent seasons, and a decision made during the defender's exit four-and-a-half years ago is about to pay dividends for the West London club.

Chelsea stand to pocket millions from Marc Guehi transfer

© Imago / Sportsphoto

According to Standard Sport, Chelsea are entitled to a 20% sell-on fee as part of the deal that saw Guehi join Crystal Palace in 2021.

With City understood to have agreed a £20m fee for the centre-back, the Blues are poised to receive approximately £4m from the transfer.

Although the Stamford Bridge club also held a right of first refusal, they ultimately decided not to trigger that clause during the current window.

The defender is expected to sign a five-and-a-half-year contract at the Etihad Stadium to provide vital cover for Pep Guardiola’s backline amid an injury crisis.

Astute selling reputation grows as Blues secure fresh funds

© Imago

The windfall further cements Chelsea's reputation as one of the most commercially astute clubs in the Premier League regarding player trading.

The hierarchy raised close to £300m through various squad sales last summer, and this latest injection of cash could play a small part in helping to meet financial regulations.

For City, the acquisition of Guehi represents a major coup as they look to bolster their rearguard for a demanding second half of the 2025-26 campaign as they challenge on multiple fronts in the league and Champions League.

The centre-back's Premier League experience means that he could slot right into the side as Guardiola's team have been dealt several injury blows with Ruben Dias, John Stones and Josko Gvardiol all sidelined.