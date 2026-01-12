Chelsea vs. Arsenal: Liam Rosenior dismisses specific claim ahead of EFL Cup semi-final

By Darren Plant | 12 Jan 2026 15:56

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has insisted that he views Wednesday's EFL Cup tie against Arsenal as just another fixture.

The Blues and the Gunners square off in what is the first leg of their semi-final tie, with whoever prevails facing Newcastle United or Manchester City in the final.

There is particular attention on Rosenior after his rapid progression from being sacked by Hull City in May 2024 to being appointed as head coach of the world champions 20 months later.

Rosenior started his Chelsea reign with a 5-1 victory at Charlton Athletic on Saturday night, but he will naturally be judged on fixtures against Premier League and Champions League teams.

Nevertheless, speaking at a press conference on Monday, Rosenior attempted to downplay the personal significance of the game at a time when it is being deemed to be the biggest of his career.

Rosenior claims 'he does not prioritise games'

He told reporters: "I think people will look at it that way. People will look at it that way. I don't see it that way. I think every session that I take, every meeting that I take, every game that we play is the most important thing.

"I live in the now. It is the most important game because it's the next one. I mean that. If you start to prioritise games or think something's more important than the other, then you're not focused.

"I don't care if it's a pre-season game. I'm doing it at my maximum. I expect that from whichever group I work with. So, for me, that keeps me calm because I'm happy with the process in which we work as a staff and which the players are taking on.

"I'm not making it any bigger than the fact it's the next game and we have to win. That's the way I see it."

Can Rosenior back up comments during pivotal period?

While Rosenior's words can only be taken on their merits, he will naturally have to juggle his players across the upcoming period.

Between Wednesday and the end of the month, Chelsea face a run of Arsenal, Brentford, Pafos, Crystal Palace, Napoli and West Ham United in three different competitions.

Chelsea sit in eighth position in the Premier League table at a time when they need at least one victory to guarantee the minimum of a spot in the Champions League playoff round.

Therefore, rotation will be a necessity, and Rosenior may need to look further ahead than just the next game on the calendar to successfully manage his squad.