Premier League Gameweek 22
Chelsea
Jan 17, 2026 3.00pm
Stamford Bridge
Brentford

Team News: Chelsea vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Liam Rosenior’s first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea will be against West London rivals Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues played out a 2-2 draw with the Bees in the reverse fixture four months ago, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

CHELSEA vs. BRENTFORD

 

CHELSEA

Out: Liam Delap (illness), Jamie Gittens (illness), Levi Colwill (ACL), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Mykhailo Mudryk (doping suspension)

Doubtful: Cole Palmer (thigh), Reece James (hip), Malo Gusto (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro

BRENTFORD

Out: Josh Dasilva (knee), Fabio Carvalho (ACL), Antoni Milambo (knee), Frank Onyeka (AFCON)

Doubtful: Jordan Henderson (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Henry; Yarmolyuk, Janelt; Ouattara, Jensen, Schade; Thiago

