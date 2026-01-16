Team News: Chelsea vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Jan 2026 15:00

Liam Rosenior’s first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea will be against West London rivals Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues played out a 2-2 draw with the Bees in the reverse fixture four months ago, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

CHELSEA

Out: Liam Delap (illness), Jamie Gittens (illness), Levi Colwill (ACL), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Mykhailo Mudryk (doping suspension)

Doubtful: Cole Palmer (thigh), Reece James (hip), Malo Gusto (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro

BRENTFORD

Out: Josh Dasilva (knee), Fabio Carvalho (ACL), Antoni Milambo (knee), Frank Onyeka (AFCON)

Doubtful: Jordan Henderson (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Henry; Yarmolyuk, Janelt; Ouattara, Jensen, Schade; Thiago