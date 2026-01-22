Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates for Crystal Palace clash: Palmer, Jorgensen, Adarabioyo latest

By Seye Omidiora | 22 Jan 2026 14:26

Chelsea return to Premier League action against Crystal Palace on Sunday, aiming to continue their seeming resurgence under Liam Rosenior.

The Blues have won consecutive games for the first time since December's victories over Everton and Cardiff City, but they have not claimed back-to-back successes in the Premier League since November.

Having done their Champions League top-eight prospects a world of good with Wednesday's 1-0 victory over Pafos, the West Londoners travel to Selhurst Park this weekend to take on their cross-town rivals.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their London derby with Palace, who are 13th in the Premier League table, six points off Rosenior's team.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

While Cole Palmer missed the win over Pafos because of a thigh issue, Rosenior confirmed that the the playmaker should return for Sunday's derby, barring any setback.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Tosin Adarabioyo will miss several weeks due to a hamstring injury sustained in the Blues' 2-0 win over Brentford, ruling out the centre-back for Chelsea's Palace trip and for a while after.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unknown

Possible return date: Unknown

Despite starting against Pafos on Wednesday, Filip Jorgensen was withdrawn at the break.

While Rosenior's post-match remarks suggest that the goalkeeper could be sidelined for an extended period, the manager could not specify the nature of the injury.

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Levi Colwill sustained a serious knee injury and has been sidelined for Chelsea before the season's commencement.

The centre-back is unlikely to return before the beginning of next season.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Romeo Lavia has been sidelined since November due to multiple injury setbacks, and it remains unclear when he will be fit to play again.

However, Chelsea supporters have received some encouragement recently, given that Lavia is believed to have begun individual training sessions at Cobham.

CHELSEA SUSPENSION LIST

Chelsea have no players suspended for this game, but Mykhaylo Mudryk is still serving a doping ban.