Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates for Brentford: Reece James, Cole Palmer, Liam Delap updates

By Seye Omidiora | 16 Jan 2026 06:39

Liam Rosenior will manage a Premier League game for the first time on Saturday, when his Chelsea side host Brentford at Stamford Bridge in a West London derby.

The Blues have won one and lost one under the new boss, recently falling 3-2 at the Bridge to cross-town rivals Arsenal in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg defeat after defeating Charlton Athletic 5-1 in the FA Cup third round last Saturday.

With Chelsea not winning a league game in over a month, the London side have slipped to eighth in the Premier League table ahead of this weekend's meeting with the Bees, currently fifth in the top flight.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the Blues' latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League clash against Brentford, who head into this weekend unbeaten in six league games.

LEVI COLWILL

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Levi Colwill is continuing his recovery from an ACL injury, having undergone successful surgery back in August.

The centre-back is unlikely to return to action before the end of the season, though he is pushing to be ready as soon as possible.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Rosenior confirmed on Thursday that Lavia is back in light training, but the midfielder is still a long way from returning to first-team action.

DARIO ESSUGO

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Twenty-year-old Dario Essugo joined Chelsea last summer, but his first campaign with the Blues has been hampered by injury.

The midfielder is hoping to return over the coming weeks, but no exact timeline has been set for his reintegration.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hip/Pelvic

Possible return date: January 17 (vs. Brentford)

James did not play against Arsenal in midweek, but Rosenior has confirmed that the club captain is back in training and expected to return in some capacity against the Bees.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: January 17 (vs. Brentford)

Having missed the Arsenal defeat on Wednesday due to injury, the attacking midfielder has returned to training and could play for the first time under new boss Rosenior.

MALO GUSTO

© Imago / Action Plus

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: January 21 (vs. Pafos)

Gusto has yet to feature under Rosenior, and the full-back is likely to wait for his first appearance under the new head coach.

© Imago / Focus Images

Status: Out

Cause of absence: Illness

Possible return date: January 21 (vs. Pafos)

Delap missed Chelsea's domestic cup clash with Arsenal due to a virus spreading around the club, and the forward is absent from Saturday's meeting with Brentford.

JAMIE BYNOE-GITTENS

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Cause of absence: Illness

Possible return date: January 21 (vs. Pafos)

Like Delap, Gittens was one of the two players to come down with illness this week, ruling him out of Saturday's derby with the Bees.

CHELSEA’S SUSPENSION LIST

MYKHAYLO MUDRYK

© Imago

Mykhaylo Mudryk is provisionally suspended from football as a result of his positive doping test in December 2024.