Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Everton: Reece James, Jamie Gittens latest

Chelsea will head to Everton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
The Blues are currently sixth in the Premier League table on 10 points, and they will enter this match off the back of a 5-1 victory over Bournemouth.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Everton, who are fifth in the division on 10 points.
Emmanuel Emegha
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Emegha is still waiting to make his debut for Chelsea, and the forward was again absent against Bournemouth due to a hamstring injury; a return date remains unclear.
Reece James
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Unspecified
Possible return date: October 17 (vs. Everton)
James missed out against Bournemouth due to an injury that he sustained in training ahead of the match, and the England international remains a major doubt for this match.
Jamie Gittens
Status: Out
Type of injury: Ankle
Possible return date: Unknown
Gittens recently suffered an ankle injury while representing England Under-21s, and the attacker is currently on the sidelines.
CHELSEA'S SUSPENSION LIST
Chelsea have no players banned for their Premier League clash against Everton.