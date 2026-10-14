Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Everton: Reece James, Jamie Gittens latest

Chelsea will head to Everton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues are currently sixth in the Premier League table on 10 points, and they will enter this match off the back of a 5-1 victory over Bournemouth.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Everton, who are fifth in the division on 10 points.

Emmanuel Emegha

© Iconsport / Dennis Agyeman / AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Emegha is still waiting to make his debut for Chelsea, and the forward was again absent against Bournemouth due to a hamstring injury; a return date remains unclear.

© Iconsport / Richard Callis/SPP/Alamy

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: October 17 (vs. Everton)

James missed out against Bournemouth due to an injury that he sustained in training ahead of the match, and the England international remains a major doubt for this match.

Jamie Gittens

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Gittens recently suffered an ankle injury while representing England Under-21s, and the attacker is currently on the sidelines.

CHELSEA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Chelsea have no players banned for their Premier League clash against Everton.