Chelsea vs. Hull City: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Third faces fourth in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon as high-flying Hull City travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.

Newly-promoted Hull have made an impressive unbeaten start to life back in the top tier, with wins over Man United and Coventry without reply followed by a goalless stalemate with Aston Villa last weekend.

Chelsea, meanwhile, were unable to follow up victories against Fulham and Brighton with another win, as they were beaten 2-1 by champions Arsenal last time out.

Ahead of the 50th meeting between Chelsea and Hull, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 49

Chelsea wins: 35

Draws: 10

Hull City wins: 4

Chelsea and Hull City have faced each other 49 times in total across all competitions and it is the Blues who dominate the head-to-head record with 35 wins and 10 draws.

Stamford Bridge staged the very first meeting between these two teams back in September 1905, with a hat-trick from Jimmy Windridge and a brace from David Copeland sealing an emphatic 5-1 victory for Chelsea in the old Second Division.

Hull responded five months later with a thrilling 4-3 home win in the reverse fixture, but that represents just one of four victories for the Tigers against Chelsea in their entire history.

Two narrow 1-0 home league wins in December 1911 and May 1925 were recorded by Hull, before their most recent triumph in October 1988, winning 3-0 at Boothferry Park in the Second Division.

Since then, Hull have failed to come out on top in any of their last 18 encounters with Chelsea in all tournaments, with the Blues winning 16 of those (D2) and scoring 2+ goals on 15 occasions.

In the Premier League era (since 1992-93), Chelsea have won eight of their 10 meetings with Hull by an aggregate score of 18-3. Goals from Diego Costa and Gary Cahill sealed a 2-0 home win in their most recent win in January 2017 during the Blues’ title-winning 2016-17 campaign.

Each of the last three meetings between Chelsea and Hull have taken place in the FA Cup, with the Blues winning all three including a comfortable 4-0 fourth-round success at the MKM stadium under former boss Liam Rosenior.

In fact, Chelsea have won all eight of their FA Cup ties with Hull, including three via a replay, while the only EFL Cup meeting took place in September 2007 when the Blues won 4-0 away from home in the third round.

Previous meetings

Feb 13, 2026: Hull City 0-4 Chelsea (FA Cup)

Jan 25, 2020: Hull City 1-2 Chelsea (FA Cup)

Feb 16, 2018: Chelsea 4-0 Hull City (FA Cup)

Jan 22, 2017: Chelsea 2-0 Hull City (Premier League)

Oct 01, 2016: Hull City 0-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

Mar 22, 2015: Hull City 2-3 Chelsea (Premier League)

Dec 13, 2014: Chelsea 2-0 Hull City (Premier League)

Jan 11, 2014: Hull City 0-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

Aug 18, 2013: Chelsea 2-0 Hull City (Premier League)

Feb 02, 2010: Hull City 1-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Aug 15, 2009: Chelsea 2-1 Hull City (Premier League)

Feb 07, 2009: Chelsea 0-0 Hull City (Premier League)

Oct 29, 2008: Hull City 0-3 Chelsea (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Jan 22, 2017: Chelsea 2-0 Hull City (Premier League)

Oct 01, 2016: Hull City 0-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

Mar 22, 2015: Hull City 2-3 Chelsea (Premier League)

Dec 13, 2014: Chelsea 2-0 Hull City (Premier League)

Jan 11, 2014: Hull City 0-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

Aug 18, 2013: Chelsea 2-0 Hull City (Premier League)

Feb 02, 2010: Hull City 1-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Aug 15, 2009: Chelsea 2-1 Hull City (Premier League)

Feb 07, 2009: Chelsea 0-0 Hull City (Premier League)

Oct 29, 2008: Hull City 0-3 Chelsea (Premier League)