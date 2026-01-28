How to watch Chelsea vs West Ham United: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Ben Sully | 28 Jan 2026 23:39 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 02:58

After enjoying a successful trip to Naples on Wednesday, Chelsea will turn their focus back to Premier League action for Saturday's meeting with West Ham United.

The Blues are sitting in fifth spot in the Premier League table, while the Hammers are languishing in 18th position.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the top-flight encounter.

What time does Chelsea vs. West Ham kick off?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday evening.

Where is Chelsea vs. West Ham being played?

West Ham will make the short trip to Stamford Bridge, which can hold around 40,000 supporters.

Chelsea came from behind to claim a narrow 2-1 victory when the two sides last faced off at Stamford Bridge in February 2025.

How to watch Chelsea vs. West Ham in the UK

TV channels

Sky customers will be able to watch the game live on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League channels.

Streaming

Alternatively, the match will be available on Sky Go and the Sky Sports app. Meanwhile, non-Sky customers can purchase a NOW TV pass to tune into Saturday's fixture.

Highlights

Match highlights will be shown on Saturday's Match of the Day, which will start at 10:25pm on BBC One. There will be the option to watch highlights on the BBC Sport website from 8pm, while there will also be a game recap on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel and Sky Sports app.

What is at stake for Chelsea and West Ham?

Chelsea will head into the weekend in high spirits after sealing their place in the Champions League last 16 with a 3-2 victory over Napoli in their final league phase game.

Liam Rosenior has now won five of his six competitive matches as Chelsea boss, including his first two Premier League games against Brentford and Crystal Palace.

While the Blues are battling to secure Champions League qualification, the Hammers are in a fight to retain their top-flight status with five points separating them from safety ahead of Saturday's contest.

Despite being in a perilous position, Nuno Espirito Santo's side at least have renewed belief after claiming back-to-back league wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland.