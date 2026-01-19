Chelsea lineup vs. Pafos: Predicted XI for Champions League clash as Liam Rosenior makes seven changes

By Ben Knapton | 19 Jan 2026 11:17

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior could be tempted into a few alterations for Wednesday's Champions League league-phase contest with Pafos FC at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are still fighting to make the top eight and receive direct entry to the last 16 of the competition, but this weekend's Premier League derby with Crystal Palace may take precedence for Rosenior amid the hectic schedule.

The newly-appointed head coach will be missing Romeo Lavia, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Levi Colwill this week, while Malo Gusto, Estevao Willian, Tosin Adarabioyo and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens are all doubtful due to injury or illness.

Rosenior should not see any need to risk the latter four, though, meaning that Tyrique George could earn a rare opportunity in attack alongside Alejandro Garnacho.

Cole Palmer's minutes are also being carefully managed, so Joao Pedro could be deployed in a deeper attacking role behind Liam Delap, unless Rosenior hands Marc Guiu an opportunity to impress.

Reece James should also be spared regardless of Gusto's fitness, so Josh Acheampong is a candidate to start at right-back, while Andrey Santos will almost certainly come into the engine room.

A fully rejigged backline could also see Jorrel Hato, Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana reinstated, but Robert Sanchez - one of the stars of the show in the weekend's 2-0 Premier League win over Brentford - should guard the sticks again.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Acheampong, Fofana, Badiashile, Hato; Fernandez, Santos; George, Pedro, Garnacho; Delap