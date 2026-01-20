Chelsea vs. Pafos FC: Estevao Willian with chance to match Kylian Mbappe feat in Champions League fixture

By Darren Plant | 20 Jan 2026 12:13

Estevao Willian could be presented with the opportunity to match a Kylian Mbappe feat when Chelsea face Pafos FC in the Champions League.

The Blues head into Wednesday's encounter at Stamford Bridge looking for the win that would keep them in the hunt for a top-eight position in the League Phase table.

Liam Rosenior is expected to rotate his starting lineup from Saturday's win over Brentford as he manages injuries and a flu bug within his squad.

Last weekend, Estevao was one of the players to miss out, with Rosenior revealing that the Brazil international had a high temperature and was showing symptoms of the flu.

However, on Tuesday morning, the 18-year-old was back training with the squad, seemingly making him available for the contest with the Cypriot outfit.

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

What Mbappe feat could Estevao match?

As it stands, it is unclear whether Rosenior will be prepared to thrust Estevao back into his first XI for this fixture.

Nevertheless, Estevao would be in a position to match a feat achieved by Mbappe should be line up on the right flank.

Estevao has scored on his first three Champions League starts for Chelsea, netting against Ajax, Qarabag FK and Barcelona respectively.

Mbappe is the only teenager to score in his first four starts in the competition, while the only Brazilian ever to do so is Elpidio Silva - with Boavista - in 2001.

Chelsea's focus will be on extending a long-standing unbeaten record in group stage/League Phase matches at Stamford Bridge, a run that currently stands at 14 games.

Meanwhile, Pafos will be looking to score their first-ever away goal at this stage of the Champions League. It should be noted, however, that they have only conceded twice in three such games, both of which came at Juventus.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Luiz returns to Stamford Bridge

Wednesday night will also mark the latest return to Stamford Bridge of Chelsea legend David Luiz, who made 248 appearances and won six pieces of silverware across two spells earlier in his career.

The 38-year-old has featured in all six Pafos Campions League fixtures, starring in a 1-0 win over Villarreal and scoring in a 2-2 draw with Monaco.

Despite Pafos conceding nine goals, clean sheets have been kept against Olmypiacos and Kairat Almaty, as well as in the Villarreal fixture.