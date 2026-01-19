Preview: Chelsea vs Pafos FC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 19 Jan 2026 11:09 , Last updated: 19 Jan 2026 11:23

Competing in their fourth different tournament in the space of four games, Chelsea host Pafos FC in Wednesday's Champions League league-phase clash at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues lie two points off the automatic last-16 places with two games to go, while the Cypriot side are still fighting for their right to enter the playoffs.

Match preview

The Chelsea firsts do not stop for newly-appointed head coach Liam Rosenior, who is about to experience his Champions League debut with the Blues shortly after EFL Cup, FA Cup and Premier League baptisms.

Before Enzo Maresca's astonishing exit, the now-unemployed Italian oversaw an indifferent three wins, one draw and two defeats from Chelsea's opening six league-phase games, the most recent being a gut-wrenching 2-1 loss away to Atalanta BC on matchday six.

Having also dropped points against Bayern Munich and Qarabag in this season's tournament, the Blues reside outside the coveted top eight positions in 13th spot, but such is the tight nature of the standings that they are just three points off third-placed Paris Saint-Germain.

Furthermore, all of the Blues' European aberrations this term have come on the road; they have bested Barcelona, Ajax and Benfica on home soil and are now unbeaten in 17 UEFA group stage/league phase games at Stamford Bridge.

The hosts are also on a stellar 21-game scoring streak in European matches and registered a straightforward 2-0 Premier League win over West London rivals Brentford over the weekend - just their second victory from eight games across all tournaments.

Only trailing their esteemed hosts by four points in the Champions League table, Pafos have not just made up the numbers in their maiden Champions League campaign, as four different teams can attest to.

The Cypriot side share Chelsea's total of two defeats but have taken points off of Villarreal, Monaco, Olympiacos and Kairat in the 2025-26 edition, shocking the former 1-0 in November and holding the latter three to draws in the league phase.

As a result, Albert Celades's side are not out of playoff contention by any stretch, sitting 26th in the rankings and only one point below Copenhagen, who are guarding the 24th and final knockout place.

Consistency remains hard to come by for the away side, though, as they suffered a surprise 2-0 defeat to Olympiakos Nicosia in top-flight action at the weekend, leaving them five points behind Cypriot First Division leaders Omonoia Nicosia with a game in hand.

Pafos's loss on the road last time out was in keeping with their continental away struggles, as they are yet to score a Champions League goal on their travels and are firm underdogs for their first-ever meeting with an English club.

Chelsea Champions League form:

L

W

W

D

W

L

Chelsea form (all competitions):

D

D

L

W

L

W

Pafos FC Champions League form:

D

L

D

W

D

L

Pafos FC form (all competitions):

L

W

L

W

W

L

Team News

Chelsea's beating of Brentford came at a slight cost, as centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo was withdrawn just before the hour mark due to tightness in his hamstring, although Rosenior expressed hope that his substitution was just precautionary.

The Blues boss is also waiting to learn whether Estevao Willian (illness), Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (illness) and Malo Gusto (knock) will be fit for the contest, but Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping ban), Romeo Lavia (thigh) and Levi Colwill (knee) are definitely absent.

With all due respect to Pafos, Rosenior ought to view Wednesday's game as an ideal opportunity for rotation, which spells optimism for the likes of Josh Acheampong, Jorrel Hato, Andrey Santos and potentially even Tyrique George.

From current Chelsea defenders to former Chelsea defenders, Pafos veteran David Luiz may cruelly miss out on a reunion with his old club, having come off with an injury after just 12 minutes of his side's defeat at the weekend.

Luiz's replacement David Goldar was also substituted due to a physical issue, as was attacker Joao Correira, handing Celades an untimely three new injury concerns before a visit to the Club World Cup champions.

Pafos may therefore be down to the bare bones at the back on Wednesday, when Derrick Luckassen - the brother of Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey - should partner makeshift centre-back Bruno Langa.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Acheampong, Fofana, Badiashile, Hato; Fernandez, Santos; George, Pedro, Garnacho; Delap

Pafos FC possible starting lineup:

Michail; Bruno, Luckassen, Langa, Pileas; Pepe, Sunjic, Quina; Dragomic, Silva, Orsic

We say: Chelsea 4-0 Pafos FC

Pafos have held their own against some revered European names this term, but the Chelsea challenge will surely prove one step too far for the Cypriots.

Even if the home side do rotate, Rosenior's men should have no problem capitalising on Pafos' defensive selection crisis as they reignite their top-eight charge.

