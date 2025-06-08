Sports Mole previews Wednesday's International Friendlies clash between Canada and Ivory Coast, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Canada and the Ivory Coast will meet on the international stage for first time on Tuesday at BMO Field as the Canadian Shield Invitational tournament concludes.

Last week, the Canucks defeated Ukraine 4-2, putting them on top of the table, even with New Zealand, who blanked Les Elephants 1-0.

Match preview

Over two months removed from their previous match, Canada picked up right where they left off, winning in style once again on Saturday.

Jesse Marsch’s men have now won five of their last six games, losing just one of their eight matches played since the conclusion of the 2024 Copa America (2-0 to Mexico).

Canada have gone on to win their last six matches played across all competitions when leading at the interval and have never lost in that position since Marsch's appointment.

The Canadian team are currently riding a three-match winning run at BMO Field, with this squad conceding just a single goal over that span.

When conceding the opening goal, they have gone on to lose their last seven competitive fixtures and have failed to win 11 successive games in that scenario.

Les Rouges have never beaten a side from Africa this century, losing their last such contest at the 2022 World Cup to the eventual semi-finalists Morocco (2-1).

It was a score we are accustomed to seeing from them, but not the final result, as the Ivory Coast had a third straight 1-0 match on Saturday but wound up on the losing end for the first time.

Their defeat to New Zealand was their first in 2025 and the first goal they had conceded all year, while it was also their first loss as the home team since January 2024 (1-0 versus Nigeria).

Emerse Fae’s men are in danger of suffering consecutive defeats on Tuesday for the first time since losing two straight games from October to November 2024, both of which were Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Since playing to a 1-1 draw in a friendly with Morocco in October 2023, this side have gone on to win every match when scoring the opening goal.

Tuesday will be their last match before World Cup qualifying resumes, with the Ivory Coast currently a point above Gabon for an automatic berth in the finals, without a single goal conceded in five matches.

Les Elephants have not faced a side from CONCACAF since June 2014, when they hung on for a 2-1 victory over El Salvador in Texas.

Canada International Friendlies form:

Canada form (all competitions):

Ivory Coast International Friendlies form:

Ivory Coast form (all competitions):

Team News

In their tournament opener, Promise Akinpelu collected his first cap for the Canadian team, while Luka Gavran is seeking his first international appearance and is the only uncapped player on the squad selected for this window.

Stephen Eustaquio picked up his 50th senior cap in that outing, Cyle Larin can move into sixth for all-time caps on Tuesday, while Jonathan Osorio can become the third-most capped player for the men's team.

Record goalscorer Jonathan David notched a brace against Ukraine, Akinpelu netted his first for Les Rouges and Tajon Buchanan scored his first internationally since March 2022.

As for the Ivory Coast, only two players who began their World Cup qualifying match against the Gambia maintained their place in the starting 11 this past weekend, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Nicolas Pepe.

Meanwhile, three players earned their first senior caps for the national team against New Zealand, including Mory Gbane, Luck Zogbe and Cedric Kipre.

Franck Kessie can join the exclusive top 10 list for most appearances with Les Elephants, with the Al-Ahli midfielder currently on 87 caps with the senior squad.

Canada possible starting lineup:

Crepeau; Laryea, Waterman, Cornelius, Bassong; Buchanan, Choiniere, Eustaquio, Shaffelburg; David, Akinpelu

Ivory Coast possible starting lineup:

Sangare; Singo, Kossounou, Kipre, Akpa; Diomande, Kessie; Pepe, Latte Lath, Boga; Haller

We say: Canada 1-1 Ivory Coast

Les Elephants always seem to bounce back after a defeat, and the Canadians may have a tougher time through their backline than the one they faced on Saturday.

Both sides are in strong form and preparing for some big matches ahead, so we expect a spirited affair with neither finding that decisive edge.



Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Ivory Coast win with a probability of 37.52%. A win for Canada has a probability of 35.33% and a draw has a probability of 27.2%. The most likely scoreline for a Ivory Coast win is 0-1 with a probability of 10.6%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 1-2 (8.12%) and 0-2 (6.68%). The likeliest Canada win is 1-0 (10.21%), while for a drawn scoreline it is 1-1 (12.88%).

