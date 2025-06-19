Preview: Curacao vs Canada - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's CONCACAF Gold Cup clash between Curacao and Canada, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Canada can be the first Group B side the clinch a place in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup with a victory over Curacao on Saturday at Shell Energy Stadium.

The Canadians began this tournament with an emphatic 6-0 triumph over Honduras, putting them on top of that group, two points above La Pantera Azul, who drew 0-0 with El Salvador.

Match preview

An attack that appeared unstoppable heading into this tournament was made to look mediocre on matchday one, as Curacao failed to generate much against El Salvador.

Dick Advocaat had seen his team score a combined nine goals before Tuesday's game, as they failed to find the back of the net this week for the second time in 2025.

At the same time, they have suffered just one defeat in their previous nine matches played across all competitions (2-0 at Kazakhstan) and are unbeaten in eight consecutive games against CONCACAF teams,

Meanwhile, they have conceded just one goal in their last three Gold Cup group contests, while allowing only two in their previous eight games combined versus teams from this region.

Curacao will hope that Houston can bring them good luck on Saturday, as it did in 2019 when they defeated Honduras 1-0 on matchday two of that Gold Cup campaign in a game which took place at the same stadium where this upcoming match occurs.

La Familia Azul would make history on Saturday by claiming just a single point, having lost every one of their previous matches played versus North American opposition.

Keen to make a statement minus manager Jesse Marsch, Canada did exactly that on matchday one at the Gold Cup in what was their biggest win since June 2021 (7-0 over Aruba).

Marsch will be banned from the touchline for one more match, leaving Mauro Biello in charge as this team seek to increase their unbeaten run in normal time to five matches across all competitions.

The Canadian team have suffered a mere one defeat in their previous eight group matches at the Gold Cup, losing 1-0 to the United States in July 2021.

In three competitive fixtures played this month, Les Rouges have not conceded a single goal in the opening half and have gone on to win seven straight matches across all competitions when leading after 45 minutes.

Since a shootout defeat versus Uruguay in the third-place match at last summer’s Copa America, Canada have won their last six matches played when netting multiple times.

Saturday will be the third meeting between themselves and Curacao, with the Canucks emerging victorious in those three prior games, conceding just once over that span.

Team News

Advocaat made one change to the Curacao starting 11 on Tuesday from the side that began their World Cup qualifier against Haiti, with Cuco Martina coming into the fold in place of Joshua Brenet.

On matchday one Juninho Bacuna surpassed Elson Hooi for seventh in all-time appearance for the national team, while Jurien Gaari can reach the half-century mark for caps this weekend.

Eloy Room remains one appearance behind teammate Leandro Bacuna for second all-time and only had to make one stop against El Salvador for his second clean sheet this month.

On the Canadian side, Alphonso Davies was recovering from a cruciate ligament injury and will not feature at this tournament, Moise Bombito is recovering from wrist surgery while Stephen Eustaquio will miss this match with FC Porto playing in the Club World Cup, though he may be back for the latter stages should Canada make a deep run.

On Saturday Cyle Larin can move into a tie for fourth in all-time caps for the Canadians, while he is currently two behind Jonathan Osorio for third, with the Toronto midfielder being an unused substitute on Tuesday.

Niko Sigur and Nathan Saliba scored their first international goals the last time out, Tajon Buchanan notched a brace, with the other strikes coming courtesy of Promise Akinpelu and Tani Oluwaseyi.

Curacao possible starting lineup:

Room; Gaari, Martina, van Ejima, Floranus; Comenencia, L. Bacuna; Margaritha, J. Bacuna, Gorre; Kastaneer

Canada possible starting lineup:

St. Clair; Sigur, Miller, Waterman, Laryea; Buchanan, Kone, Choiniere, Ahmed; Oluwaseyi, J. David

We say: Curacao 0-3 Canada

Les Rouges are flying high and showing no signs of slowing down despite missing two key pieces in Eustaquio and Davies and we expect their speed, and quality will overpower a well-organised Curacao side that have not played a team with the kind of depth Canada have in a long time.

