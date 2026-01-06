Cameroon vs. Morocco: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final

By Anthony Nolan | 06 Jan 2026 23:54 , Last updated: 07 Jan 2026 06:21

As the competition heats up, Africa Cup of Nations hosts Morocco will face off against Cameroon in the quarter-finals at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Les Lions Indomptables overcame South Africa 2-1 in their round of 16 tie, courtesy of goals either side of half time from Junior Tchamadeu and Christian Michel Kofane.

As for the Atlas Lions, they beat Tanzania 1-0 to reach this stage, thanks to a combination of their two biggest stars - Achraf Hakimi assisted Brahim Diaz's winner.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Friday's AFCON quarter-final between Cameroon and Morocco.

What time does Cameroon vs. Morocco kick off?

This match will kick off at 7:00pm on Friday, January 9 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Cameroon vs. Morocco being played?

The quarter-finalists will meet at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

The 69,500-capacity venue is home to the Morocco national team, and was opened just a few months ago on September 5, 2025.

How to watch Cameroon vs. Morocco in the UK

TV channels

This clash will be broadcast live in the UK on the E4 TV channel.

Streaming

Viewers can also stream the game live via the Channel 4 app and website, as the provider has an exclusive rights deal to show every match at AFCON.

Highlights

Highlights will be uploaded later in the night to the Channel 4 Sport YouTube channel.

What is at stake in Cameroon vs. Morocco?

The victor of Friday's quarter-final will go on to face either Algeria or Nigeria in the semi-finals on January 14.

David Pagou's Cameroon are seeking their first AFCON title since 2017, and given that they are up against the hosts this week, they come into this clash as underdogs.

Meanwhile, Walid Regragui's Morocco are desperate to lift the trophy on home soil, having last claimed the crown back in 1976.

However, considering that the Atlas Lions were only able to muster a single goal against Tanzania - ranked 112th in the world by FIFA - fans would be forgiven for feeling less than confident.