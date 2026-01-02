South Africa vs. Cameroon: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Calum Burrowes | 02 Jan 2026 15:01

Dreaming of a place in the quarter-finals, South Africa will take on Cameroon in a Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 clash.

Hugo Broos' men qualified for the knockout stages after leading his side to two wins from their three Group B games.

While Cameroon finished second in Group F, with two wins and a draw meaning they breezed through to the next stages.

What time does South Africa vs. Cameroon kick off?

The match will kick off at 19:00 on Sunday, January 4 for viewers watching in the UK.

Where is South Africa vs. Cameroon being played?

The round of 16 clash will take place at the Al-Barid Stadium.

How to watch South Africa vs. Cameroon in the UK

TV channels

Channel 4 have the exclusive rights to show all 52 AFCON matches in the UK, and this game will be broadcast live on the 4seven TV channel, with coverage starting five minutes before kick-off.

Online streaming

Fans will be able to stream the clash live via Channel 4 Streaming on the Channel 4 app.

Highlights

Highlights will also be available on the Channel 4 Sport YouTube channel later in the day.

What is at stake in South Africa vs. Cameroon?

A place in the AFCON quarter-finals is at stake for these two sides.

The pair came through their respective groups comfortably, although Cameroon come into this one unbeaten, while South Africa did lose one of their Group games.

In the slightly better form, the Indomitable Lions should be favorites as they continue their quest for a sixth AFCON title.