Sports Mole previews Friday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Zimbabwe and South Africa, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

The penultimate matchday of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers takes centre stage on Friday, October 10, with South Africa desperately needing to win their remaining games to confirm their place at next year’s showpiece.

While Zimbabwe are out of the running for the global tournament, the Warriors will aim to throw water on their neighbours’ parade.

Match preview

To say Zimbabwe have been poor in qualifying would be an understatement, because the Warriors have failed to register a victory across their eight fixtures.

Regardless of how their final two games go, Zimbabwe will finish this qualifying campaign rooted to the foot of Group C, not a great look for head coach Michael Nees.

The German mentor took over the reins in September last year and has delivered just one win across the nine games he has overseen; however, five stalemates in that run of games offer some hope that they can get something off of South Africa.

An interesting point in this game is that Zimbabwe are listed as the home side, but they will be entertaining Bafana Bafana in their very own Moses Mabhida Stadium, based in Durban, South Africa.

Nees will be lighter in his coaching setup, after his assistant, Takesure Chiragwi, stepped down from his role following an incident at club level, where he slapped one of his players.

That type of disruption is not what the ‘hosts’ need, especially going into a game against an opposition that they have suffered three defeats on the bounce against.

South Africa should be kicking themselves, or at least the person responsible for giving the thumbs up to throwing suspended player Teboho Mokoena onto the field against Lesotho in an earlier qualifier in March this year.

As a result, FIFA have docked three points from Bafana Bafana, awarding Lesotho a 3-0 win, which is why the ‘visitors’ now find themselves in danger of missing out on next year’s World Cup altogether.

Before that punishment, Hugo Broos’s men were cruising and all but set to represent Africa in the North American-held tournament in 2026.

However, being level on points with new leaders Benin, and just three points behind Nigeria, there is no room for error from the hosts of the 2010 World Cup tournament.

Bafana should fancy themselves against their neighbours, primarily because they are in great form with a seven-game unbeaten run, and the fact that they are technically playing at home at a stadium that will be filled with South African vuvuzelas.

Zimbabwe World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:

LLDDLL

Zimbabwe form (all competitions):

LLWDLL

South Africa World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:

DWLWWD

South Africa form (all competitions):

DWDDWD

Team News

Nees has called up four players who currently ply their trade within South Africa, with striker Thando Ngwenya, goalkeeper Washington Arubi, left-back Divine Lunga, and backup goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze all featuring.

Khama Billiat, Knowledge Musona, Terrence Dzvukamanja and Marshall Munetsi have all spent time at the southern tip of Africa at some point and will be familiar with their surroundings.

Munetsi and Musona will be key to winning the midfield battle in a conservative 4-3-3 formation, with Tawanda Maswanhise and Ngwenya handling the wings, while Wolves’ Tawanda Chirewa will likely lead the line.

Broos can call upon Mokoena's services this time, as the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder is eligible to feature on Friday.

The coach will likely change the backline that played against Nigeria, as he has left out Zuko Mdunyelwa and Siyabonga Ngezana in favour of Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba.

Iqraam Rayners had to leave the training camp after suffering an injury, but Evidence Mokgopa has been called up as his replacement.

Mokoena will likely start alongside Bathusi Aubaas to protect the back four, while Sipho Mbule will be looking to unlock the Zimbabwe defence.

The main man tasked with leading the South African charge in the final third is Burnley’s Lyle Foster.

Zimbabwe possible starting lineup:

Arubi; Jalai, Garananga, Takwara, Zemura; Munetsi, Nakamba, Musona; Maswanhise, Chirewa, Ngwenya

South Africa possible starting lineup:

Williams; Mudau, Modiba, Mbokazi, Kabini; Mokoena, Aubaas; Nkota, Mbule, Appollis; Foster

We say: Zimbabwe 0-1 South Africa

South Africa’s recent dominance of this fixture is impossible to ignore, and adding the fact that they are technically playing at home means they should have no issues in grabbing maximum points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



