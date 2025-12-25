Preview: Burnley vs Everton - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 25 Dec 2025 07:13 , Last updated: 25 Dec 2025 07:22

In the first of two consecutive home matches to close out 2025, relegation-threatened Burnley welcome Everton to Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon in the latest round of Premier League fixtures.

With the midway point of the season approaching, both teams have different ambitions for the second half of the campaign, as the hosts aim to steer clear of relegation, while the visitors seek to push for European qualification.

Match preview

Fresh off winning consecutive games for the first time this season, Burnley concluded October on an upward trajectory. However, results since then have been disappointing.

Scott Parker’s men have suffered a seven-match losing streak that seemed likely to extend to eight after Antoine Semenyo’s goal midway through the second half against Bournemouth last time out, before Armando Broja scored in the final minute of regulation time to secure a point.

Now seven points behind 17th-place Nottingham Forest in the Premier League table, Burnley have been by far the most underwhelming of all three newly promoted teams and face a tough challenge to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

Having recorded more of their Premier League wins against Everton than any other opponent, the Clarets should approach this weekend's encounter with optimism, although they have lost the three most recent meetings and four of the last five.

Saturday’s hosts did not lose a league game on home soil last season en route to promotion, but five defeats from eight home outings so far have left them with the third-worst record in the English top flight.

This stems largely from Burnley’s attacking toothlessness. Their seven goals are the fewest of any Premier League team, alongside Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are yet to record a league win on home turf.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

A run of back-to-back matches against Chelsea and Arsenal was always going to be daunting for Everton, and despite coming away with zero points from a possible six, they gave a good account of themselves.

David Moyes’s men will spend Christmas as a top-half team for the first time since 2020. Yet only two points separate them from Bournemouth in 15th place, highlighting how tightly packed the current standings are.

Everton will hope to get the better of a newly promoted side at the third time of asking, after a 1-0 defeat to Leeds United and a 1-1 draw at Sunderland earlier in the campaign.

The Toffees are currently having to make do without several key stars and will need others to step up to maintain their quest for a return to continental football after a seven-year absence.

Like this weekend’s opponents (8/19), Everton have also scored a larger share of their goals (5/18) in the final 15 minutes of matches.

Saturday’s visitors will fancy their chances of delivering another late blow against Burnley, who have been susceptible in that time frame, conceding 10 of their 34 goals.

Burnley Premier League form:

L

L

L

L

L

D

Everton Premier League form:

L

L

D

W

W

L

Everton form (all competitions):

L

L

D

W

W

L

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Twenty-five-year-old Jordan Beyer picked up a hamstring problem back in August and is still awaiting his first appearance of the current campaign for Burnley.

Connor Roberts is down with an Achilles problem, while Maxime Esteve remains doubtful with a knock.

Long-term absentee Zeki Amdouni is midway through recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury and is unavailable for the hosts alongside Hannibal Mejbri, Axel Tuanzebe and Lyle Foster, who are all away at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

However, Mejbri would have missed out either way as he completes his four-game suspension for spitting at Leeds United fans back in August.

Like Burnley, Everton are also without some players due to international commitments, with Idrissa Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye currently on AFCON duty for the Senegal national team.

Jarrad Branthwaite, Seamus Coleman and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are nursing hamstring issues, ruling them out of contention for the visitors.

Striker Beto has lost his starting berth to Thierno Barry lately, but could earn a recall to the XI this weekend.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Ekdal, Worrall, Laurent; Walker, Ugochukwu, Cullen, Pires; Bruun Larsen, Broja, Anthony

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Mykolenko, Keane, Tarkowski, O'Brien; Garner, Iroegbunam; Grealish, Alcaraz, McNeil; Barry

We say: Burnley 1-2 Everton

Given Burnley's struggles heading into this one, Everton will view anything less than a win as an underperformance.

Winning just one of the last six, Saturday's visitors have not fared well in recent away matches against Premier League newcomers, but we are tipping them to leave Lancashire with maximum points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.