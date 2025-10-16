Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Burnley could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leeds United.

Burnley are set to be without three players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leeds United at Turf Moor.

Defenders Jordan Beyer (hamstring) and Connor Roberts (knee) have both suffered setbacks in their recover from injury and remain sidelined along with forward Zeki Amdouni (knee).

Scott Parker has confirmed that Lyle Foster sustained only a dead leg on international duty with South Africa and the Clarets boss is confident that the striker could feature against Leeds. Zian Flemming and Armando Broja are ready to be called upon to lead the line if needed, though.

There was no mention of former Leeds man Jaidon Anthony at Parker’s press conference after the winger had suffered a ‘big hit in the quad’ in the 2-1 loss at Aston Villa a fortnight ago. It is thought that his withdrawal was only a precautionary measure and he should be fit to feature in some capacity on Saturday.

Jacob Bruun Larsen or Marcus Edwards are both potential candidates to operate out wide if Anthony misses out, while Loum Tchaouna should retain his starting spot on the right flank.

Captain Josh Cullen could link arms with Florentino Luis for the fourth successive league game, which would presumably force Lesley Ugochukwu to begin as a substitute once again.

Hjalmar Ekdal was surprisingly left out of the matchday squad for the defeat at Villa for tactical reasons, and it remains to be seen whether the centre-back will return this weekend. If not, a back five of Kyle Walker, Josh Laurent, Axel Tuanzebe, Maxime Esteve and Quilindschy Hartman could remain intact.

Burnley possible starting lineup: Dubravka; Walker, Laurent, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman; Tchaouna, Florentino, Cullen, Anthony; Foster

