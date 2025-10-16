Five in a row for Farke? Predicted Leeds lineup vs. Burnley

Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Leeds United could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Burnley.

Leeds could be without up to five players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Burnley at Turf Moor.

Willy Gnonto required a minor hernia operation over the international break and is in the treatment room along with Harry Gray (hip), while Noah Okafor (adductor) has emerged as a doubt.

Head coach Daniel Farke has confirmed that Daniel James has recovered from an ankle injury sooner than expected and could be fit to make the matchday squad this weekend, while goalkeeper Lucas Perri (muscle) has spent the last two weeks in training, but Karlo Darlow is set to continue between the sticks.

Farke has named the exact same starting lineup in each of the last four Premier League games and he may be tempted to stick with the same side again this weekend - the Whites last selected the same XI in more consecutive matches in the division from April to August 1995 (eight).

Joe Rodon scored on international duty with Wales earlier this week and he is expected to start again at centre-back alongside Pascal Struijk, with Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson set to continue as full-backs.

Anton Stach is one of only seven Premier League players to both attempt 10+ shots (12) and create 10+ chances from open play (10) this season, leading all Leeds players in both metrics, and the midfielder is poised to start alongside Ethan Ampadu and Sean Longstaff in the middle of the pitch.

Either Jack Harrison or Lukas Nmecha could be called upon to start in the final third if Okafor is not fit to start, while Brenden Aaronson should retain his spot on the right flank as Dominic Calvert-Lewin leads the line.

Leeds United possible starting lineup: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Stach, Ampadu, Longstaff; Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

