Burnley vs. Leeds: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Burnley and Leeds United, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Last season's Championship title winners Leeds United travel to Turf Moor to take on last season's Championship runners-up Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Daniel Farke's side have picked up eight points from their opening seven games in the top flight, most recently suffering a 2-1 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur before the international break.

Scott Parker's men were also on the wrong end of a 2-1 scoreline a fortnight ago, losing away against Aston Villa, and they currently sit four points and three places behind Leeds in the table after a difficult start to the new Premier League campaign.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 66

Burnley wins: 19

Draws: 13

Leeds United wins: 34

Burnley and Leeds United have faced each other a total of 66 times across all competitions and it is the Whites who lead the overall head-to-head record having posted 34 wins to the Clarets' 19, while 13 draws have been played out between the two clubs.

The very first meeting between these two teams took place back in September 1924 when they played out a 1-1 draw in the old Division One. Burnley did not lose any of their opening six games against Leeds (W4 D2) before the Whites celebrated their first win by a 2-1 scoreline on home soil in October 1928.

Leeds soon became the dominant side in this fixture, winning 20 of their 36 meetings (D8 L8) across Divisions One and Two between 1928 and 1983.

The Whites have also enjoyed plenty of success over Burnley as a Championship club, winning nine of their first 11 encounters with the Clarets in the second tier between 2004 and 2013, though eight of those victories were by a one-goal margin.

Burnley have since responded by winning five and drawing two of their last eight Championship clashes with Leeds (L1), most recently claiming four points across home and away fixtures in the 2024-25 season when the Whites pipped the Clarets to the title on goal difference after both teams accumulated an impressive 100 points.

In the Premier League era (since 1992-93), Burnley and Leeds have only ever faced each other four times in the top flight and the Clarets failed to win on each occasion, suffering three defeats - including a heavy 4-0 home loss in May 2021 - and sharing the spoils in a 1-1 home draw three months later.

Outside of league football, Burnley and Leeds have never been drawn against each other in the FA Cup, but they have butted heads twice in the EFL Cup. The Clarets were thrashed 4-0 by the Whites in the second round of the 1972 competition, before losing 5-3 on penalties following a thrilling 2-2 draw across 120 minutes in the third round of the 2017 edition.

Previous meetings

Jan 27, 2025: Burnley 0-0 Leeds United (Championship)

Sep 14, 2024: Leeds United 0-1 Burnley (Championship)

Jan 02, 2022: Leeds United 3-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Aug 29, 2021: Burnley 1-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

May 15, 2021: Burnley 0-4 Leeds United (Premier League)

Dec 27, 2020: Leeds United 1-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Sep 19, 2017: Burnley 2-2 Leeds United (EFL Cup)

Apr 09, 2016: Burnley 1-0 Leeds United (Championship)

Aug 08, 2015: Leeds United 1-1 Burnley (Championship)

Mar 15, 2014: Burnley 2-1 Leeds United (Championship)

Sep 21, 2013: Leeds United 1-2 Burnley (Championship)

Apr 16, 2013: Leeds United 1-0 Burnley (Championship)

Nov 06, 2012: Burnley 1-0 Leeds United (Championship)

Jan 02, 2012: Leeds United 2-1 Burnley (Championship)

Nov 19, 2011: Burnley 1-2 Leeds United (Championship)

Apr 30, 2011: Leeds United 1-0 Burnley (Championship)

Dec 11, 2010: Burnley 2-3 Leeds United (Championship)

Apr 14, 2007: Leeds United 1-0 Burnley (Championship)

Nov 28, 2006: Burnley 2-1 Leeds United (Championship)

Nov 22, 2005: Leeds United 2-0 Burnley (Championship)

