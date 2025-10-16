Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League clash between Burnley and Leeds United.

Burnley return from the international break with a Premier League home clash against Leeds United on Saturday.

The Clarets have won all four of their league points at home this season, and they will be looking to continue that trend when they take on a plucky Whites side at Turf Moor.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Premier League fixture.

What time does Burnley vs. Leeds United kick off?

The game will get underway at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

Where is Burnley vs. Leeds United being played?

The contest will take place at Burnley's home of Turf Moor, which can hold over 22,000 supporters.

Those who attend Saturday's fixture will be hoping for a better spectacle than January's goalless draw in the Championship between the two sides at Turf Moor.

How to watch Burnley vs. Leeds United in the UK

TV channels

Unfortunately for fans in the UK, you will be unable to watch the match live due to the country's 3pm blackout.

Highlights

However, you will be able to catch the highlights of the game on Match of the Day from 10:30pm on Saturday night. The highlight package of the match should also be available to watch on the BBC Sport website from 8pm on the same day.

Alternatively, you should be able to watch a recap of the game on the Sky Sports app and website.

What is at stake for Burnley and Leeds United?

We are way too early into the season to call this a 'six-pointer' but it is fair to say that both these teams will be targeting maximum points.

Burnley, who have won all their Premier League points at Turf Moor this season, will be hoping to utilise their home advantage when they welcome Leeds.

Only Liverpool have managed to win away at Turf Moor this season, and even they needed a last-gasp penalty from Mohamed Salah to seal all three points.

Leeds, on the other hand, will be feeling quietly confident after picking up their first away win of the season, just before the international break.

Daniel Farke's men thumped Wolves 3-1 at Molineux, and they will now be searching for successive victories on the road - something they have not managed in the Premier League since April 2022.



Sebastian Sternik Written by

