Preview: Bristol City vs Portsmouth - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 30 Dec 2025 15:37 , Last updated: 30 Dec 2025 15:42

Portsmouth will look to extend their four-game unbeaten run when they travel to Ashton Gate for a New Year's Day meeting with Bristol City.

Meanwhile, the Robins will be looking to return to winning ways after falling to a narrow defeat to Millwall on Monday.

Match preview

Bristol City are sitting in eighth spot in the Championship table after winning 10, drawing six and losing eight of their 24 games.

The Robins enjoyed success in their two game either side of Christmas, beating Middlesbrough 2-0 at Ashton Gate before picking up a 2-1 away victory against West Bromwich Albion on Boxing Day.

However, they were unable to make it three consecutive wins in their final outing of 2025, falling to a narrow 2-1 defeat away to Millwall.

Adam Randell thought he had put Bristol City on course for a point with his 49th-minute equaliser, only for Millwall's Macaulay Langstaff to net an 81st-minute winner to condemn the Robins to a fourth defeat in seven away matches.

Gerhard Struber's side will now return to Ashton Gate, where they have avoided defeat in three of their last four home outings (W2, D1).

Bristol City have won three of their previous four home meetings with Portsmouth, including a resounding 3-0 success in last season's clash at Ashton Gate.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Portsmouth have instilled some much-needed impetus into their survival bid with a return of eight points from their last four games.

After beating Blackburn Rovers 2-1 at Fratton Park, Portsmouth went on to record back-to-back draws against Derby County and Queens Park Rangers before they returned to winning ways against Charlton Athletic in the most dramatic of fashion.

Pompey thought they had thrown away the victory after Charlton's Harvey Knibbs netted a 96th-minute equaliser at Fratton, but the mood quickly turned from anguish to jubilation when Yang Min-hyuk snatched the spoils with the latest of late winners.

After claiming a third in five home games, Pompey will be desperate to carry that sort of form onto their travels, having failed to win any of their last nine away games.

In fact, John Mousinho's side share the division's worst away record with Sheffield Wednesday and are the league's lowest scorers on the road with just seven goals.

Pompey have not won at Ashton Gate since picking up a 2-0 win in an FA Cup third-round replay in January 2009, while their last away league win over Bristol City took place in September 1991.

Bristol City Championship form:

L D L W W L

Portsmouth Championship form:

L L W D D W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Bristol City are unable to call upon forward Fally Mayulu, who was recently ruled out for four to six weeks with a quad injury.

The hosts are also without the services of Radek Vitek, Luke McNally, Max Bird, Mark Sykes and Joe Williams.

Neto Borges and Emil Riis are pushing for recalls after dropping down to the bench for the recent defeat to Millwall.

As for the visitors, Portsmouth are having to cope without Josh Murphy, Thomas Waddingham, Florian Bianchini, Jacob Farrell, Josh Knight and Connor Ogilvie.

Callum Lang and Colby Bishop are both doubts after missing the win over Charlton with hamstring and ankle injuries respectively.

Midfielder Mark Kosznovszky is also an injury concern after Monday's subsitute appearance was cut short due to a knee problem.

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

O'Leary; Vyner, Dickie, Pring; McCorie, Knight, Randell, Neto Borges; Twine, Mehmeti; Riis

Portsmouth possible starting lineup:

Schmid; Devlin, Matthews, Poole, Swanson; Pack, Dozzell; Segecic, Chaplin, Yang; Kirk

We say: Bristol City 2-1 Portsmouth

Portsmouth may carry a four-game unbeaten run into the New Year's Day fixture, but they have lost four of their last five away games.

Meanwhile, Bristol City have won three of their previous four home games against Portsmouth, and with that in mind, we think they will do enough to start the year with a narrow win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.