Brighton & Hove Albion announce the signing of defender Olivier Boscagli on a five-year contract, subject to Premier League and FA approval.

The 27-year-old joins the Seagulls on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven.

Boscagli leaves PSV after making 204 appearances across all competitions over the last five years, having started his career in France with Nice.



Olivier Boscagli has arrived! ?? pic.twitter.com/KRKSl2ZEL0

— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 2, 2025

Comfortable operating as a centre-back or left-back, Boscagli enjoyed a hugely successful spell in the Netherlands, winning back-to-back Eredivisie titles, as well as lifting the Johan Cruyff Shield twice and the KNVB Cup in 2023.

Born in Monaco, Boscagli is yet to be capped at international level, but he does boast European experience at club level after making 11 Champions League appearances for PSV last season.

“We’re delighted to welcome Olivier to Brighton,” head coach Fabian Hurzeler told the club’s official website.

“He has got a lot of experience with PSV and we like his versatility - he can play in several positions and we feel it is important to have these players in our squad. We are looking forward to working with him.”

Hurzeler spoilt for choice at centre-back ahead of 2025-26 season

Boscagli has become Brighton’s fifth signing of the summer and their second defensive addition after Diego Coppola, who completed his £9m switch from Hellas Verona last month.

Hurzeler now has a total of seven senior centre-back options at his disposal, with both Boscagli and Coppola set to battle with captain Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Adam Webster, Igor Julio and January arrival Eiran Cashin next season.

While, Dunk, Van Hecke and Webster all remain important first-team figures - when fit - under Hurzeler, it has been suggested that Cashin could be sent out on loan to gain regular first-team football and enhance his development.

Igor, meanwhile, has also been tipped to depart, and although he ‘dreams’ of representing Premier League champions Liverpool, Wolverhampton Wanderers have allegedly made an enquiry for the Brazilian, while both Leeds United and Crystal Palace are also said to be interested in his services.

Brighton, who have sold star forward Joao Pedro to Chelsea for £60m, head into the new season after finishing eighth in the 2024-25 Premier League, narrowly missing out on a European qualification spot.