Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly one of three Premier League clubs who are contemplating an approach for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Igor Jesus.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly made an enquiry for a Brighton & Hove Albion defender.

The West Midlands outfit are currently attempting to strengthen Vitor Pereira's first-team squad in response to seeing several key players depart Molineux.

Despite two new wing-backs and at least one attacker being a necessity, Wolves continue to be linked with players for a wide array of roles.

One position that Wolves are not short of options is central defence, there already being seven squad members for roles in the back three.

Nevertheless, as per Diariovasco, Wolves are interested in adding Igor Julio to their squad.

Julio exit inevitable?

The 27-year-old has already talked up the possibility of leaving the Amex Stadium in the near future, indicating that his ideal club would be Liverpool.

That is unlikely to have gone down well behind the scenes at the Seagulls, yet Julio was out of the picture during the second half of last season due to injury.

Just three starts were made in the Premier League from the middle of December, and he only made 10 starts and three substitute outings in total.

With two years remaining on his contract, Brighton may look to cash in on the left-sided centre-back, who cost in the region of £14.5m in 2023.

Leeds United and Crystal Palace have also been credited as admirers of the Brazilian, as have Real Sociedad.

Ideal signing for Wolves?

Toti Gomes is currently the undisputed first choice on the left-hand side of Pereira's backline, but expert backup is in short supply.

Although Julio would prefer to move to a team where he is first choice, the former Fiorentina man is also capable of deputising at left-back, albeit a more defensive one compared to Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Crystal Palace may prove to be an attractive option if they remain with a European spot for next season, yet it would cause controversy due to the rivalry between Brighton and the Eagles.

A switch to Real Sociedad may appeal, even with their lack of European qualification, if Julio wishes to take on a new challenge in a different league.