Brighton & Hove Albion have announced the signing of centre-back Diego Coppola from Hellas Verona.

The 21-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year contract until June 2030 and moves to the Amex Stadium for an undisclosed fee, believed to be around €11m (£9m).

Coppola becomes Brighton’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window after Tom Watson, Do-young Yoon and Charalampos Kostoulas, the latter of whom arrived last week for a reported £29.8m.

“Diego is an exciting addition for the club,” Seagulls head coach Fabian Hurzeler told the club’s official website. “Although he is still young, he is tall, strong and mobile and he will give us a real physical presence.

“He has made impressive progress in Serie A and deserved his call-up to the Italian national team. We look forward to helping him develop even more.”

Coppola will continue to represent Italy at the Under-21 European Championship in Slovakia this summer before linking up with his new Brighton teammates for pre-season.

Hurzeler spoilt for choice at centre-back following Coppola arrival

Born in Bussolengo, Coppola emerged through Hellas Verona’s academy before making his professional debut as a 17-year-old in December 2021.

The 6ft 4in defender went on to make 85 first-team appearances for the Serie A side, including 33 starts in the 2024-25 campaign as I Gialloblu narrowly avoided relegation and finished 14th in the table.

Coppola’s impressive performances at club level were rewarded with a first senior call-up to the Italy squad earlier this month, and he made his debut in a 3-0 defeat to Norway in 2026 World Cup qualifying, before playing again for the Azzurri three days later when they beat Moldova 2-0, coming on as a second-half substitute.

Comfortable operating in a back three or back four, Coppola is set to battle with Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Adam Webster, Igor Julio and Eiran Cashin for starts under Hurzeler next season.

Confirmation of Coppola’s arrival at Brighton comes just a few days after Igor admitted that he has “always dreamed” of playing for Premier League champions Liverpool.

The Seagulls secured an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League last season, narrowly missing out on a European qualification spot.