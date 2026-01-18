Team News: Brighton vs. Bournemouth injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 18 Jan 2026 20:00

Bournemouth make the two-hour trip across the South Coast to lock horns with Brighton & Hove Albion in Monday's Premier League bottom-half battle.

The Cherries were agonisingly beaten on penalties by Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round last time out, whereas the Seagulls sunk Manchester United 2-1, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

BRIGHTON

Out: Mats Wieffer (toe), Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Van Hecke, De Cuyper; Ayari, Gross; Gruda, Gomez, Mitoma; Rutter

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Enes Unal (groin), Will Dennis (ankle), Tyler Adams (knee), Justin Kluivert (knee), Ben Gannon-Doak (thigh)

Doubtful: David Brooks (ankle), Ryan Christie (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Cook; Jimenez, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson