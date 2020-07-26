 MX23RW : Sunday, July 26 20:42:22| >> :120:7340:7340:
Jul 26, 2020 at 4pm UK at Turf Moor
BurnleyBurnley
1-2
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
Wood (44')
Brownhill (5'), Bardsley (85'), Pieters (90+4')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Bissouma (20'), Connolly (50')

Result: Burnley miss out on Premier League points record with Brighton defeat

| 3h
Result: Burnley miss out on Premier League points record with Brighton defeat
© Reuters
Connolly's strike five minutes after the break settled it.

There was no Golden Glove for Nick Pope nor a Premier League points record for Burnley as Yves Bissouma and Aaron Connolly fired Brighton to a 2-1 victory at Turf Moor.

Bissouma's fine curling effort after 20 minutes ended Pope's hopes of a 16th clean sheet of the season, allowing Manchester City's Ederson to claim the Golden Glove as Pep Guardiola's side finished with a 5-0 win over Norwich.

Chris Wood drew Burnley level just before half-time, but Connolly's goal five minutes into the second half left the Clarets level with the 54 points they collected in 2017/18 as they lost at home in the league for the first time since New Year's Day.

Brighton, who moved up to 15th with the win, will go into the shortened off-season taking encouragement from a positive display as they posed a regular threat on the counter-attack and looked capable of scoring more.

The game was slow to get going. Jay Rodriguez appeared to be bundled over by Dale Stephens 14 minutes in, but Jon Moss saw nothing in it and VAR eventually agreed after a lengthy check.

Burnley were still shaking their heads at that decision when Bissouma struck six minutes later.

The Clarets could only half clear a corner and the ball came out to the Mali international, who took time to pick his spot before curling an effort into the top left-hand corner.

Brighton tails were up, and they almost doubled the lead moments later when Neal Maupay headed Tariq Lamptey's cross on to the crossbar.

Burnley were struggling to deal with Lamptey's pace, and the right-back next set up Alexis Mac Allister, who should have done better than shoot straight at Pope from a central position.

But they would let Burnley back into it before the break, with Wood getting free of Lewis Dunk to control a long ball forward from Erik Pieters before tucking the ball inside the far post.

Brighton, however, needed only five minutes of the second half to get back in front. Maupay kept the ball in play – just – to poke a pass down the line for Connolly, who beat Kevin Long for pace as he cut inside from the left and fired inside the far post.

Burnley thought they were level before the hour when Rodriguez got a glancing header on Ashley Westwood's corner, but VAR ruled it out for an offside.

The Clarets kept pushing. James Tarkowski headed a long ball into the path of Long but his shot was kept out by a superb block from Dunk, before Stephens somehow kept out a Rodriguez header from point-blank range.

But there would be no way through as Burnley suffered a disappointing end to a campaign in which they have excelled since the turn of the year, going from a potential relegation fight to the fringes of the battle for Europe despite a host of problems on and off the pitch.

With much work to be done this summer and rumours surrounding manager Sean Dyche not going away, fans must hope this is not how his eight-year reign at Turf Moor ends.

ID:408009:
Share this article now:
Did you know...?
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring their third goal on February 5, 2020
Read Next:
Premier League final day: The top 10 goals of the 2019-20 season
>
Latest Sports Video
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Nick Pope Yves Bissouma Aaron Connolly Pep Guardiola Jay Rodriguez Dale Stephens Chris Wood Tariq Lamptey Neal Maupay Alexis Mac Allister Erik Pieters Ashley Westwood Kevin Long James Tarkowski Sean Dyche Football
More Brighton & Hove Albion News
Burnley boss Sean Dyche on July 5, 2020
Sean Dyche laughs off speculation surrounding Burnley future
 Aston Villa's Jack Grealish celebrates scoring against West Ham United in the Premier League on July 26, 2020
Premier League roundup: Aston Villa survive as Bournemouth and Watford go down
 Brighton & Hove Albion players celebrate Aaron Connolly's goal against Burnley on July 26, 2020
Result: Burnley miss out on Premier League points record with Brighton defeat
Premier League final day: What is still to be decided?Premier League final day: The top 10 goals of the 2019-20 seasonPremier League final day: A statistical look at the unique 2019-20 season so farPremier League final day: An unforgettable 2019-20 campaign in picturesPremier League final day: Seven memorable moments from incredible 2019-20 season
Premier League final day predictions including Leicester vs. Manchester UnitedBrighton 'in pole position to sign Adam Lallana'SM Football Shorts: Premier League predictions for final dayPotter: 'Critics of Burnley's style are disrespectful'Preview: Burnley vs. Brighton - prediction, team news, lineups
> Brighton & Hove Albion Homepage
More Burnley News
Burnley boss Sean Dyche on July 5, 2020
Sean Dyche laughs off speculation surrounding Burnley future
 Aston Villa's Jack Grealish celebrates scoring against West Ham United in the Premier League on July 26, 2020
Premier League roundup: Aston Villa survive as Bournemouth and Watford go down
 Brighton & Hove Albion players celebrate Aaron Connolly's goal against Burnley on July 26, 2020
Result: Burnley miss out on Premier League points record with Brighton defeat
Palace line up Dyche to replace Hodgson?Premier League final day: What is still to be decided?Premier League final day: The top 10 goals of the 2019-20 seasonPremier League final day: A statistical look at the unique 2019-20 season so far2019-20 Premier League team of the season - Van Dijk, De Bruyne, Aubameyang
Premier League final day: An unforgettable 2019-20 campaign in picturesPremier League final day: Seven memorable moments from incredible 2019-20 seasonPremier League final day predictions including Leicester vs. Manchester UnitedSM Football Shorts: Premier League predictions for final daySean Dyche hails Nick Pope as goalkeeper battles for Golden Glove
> Burnley Homepage

TRENDING
AM
Rangers 'turn down Lille's opening bid for Alfredo Morelos'
BL
Frank Lampard: 'Top-four spot will help us in transfer market'
MU
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: 'Criticism will only make me stronger'
BM
Bayern 'make Coman decision amid Man United talk'
Click for more trending news

TOP STORIES
BM
Bayern 'make Coman decision amid Man United talk'
BC
Antonio Conte dismisses Lionel Messi rumours
IB
Chelsea to offer Jorginho to Milan in Bennacer bid?
MU
Result: Fernandes, Lingard score the goals as Man United beat Leicester to secure third
Click for more top stories

TRANSFER NEWS
BL
Frank Lampard: 'Top-four spot will help us in transfer market'
WT
Troy Deeney: 'I might have played my last game for Watford'
AM
Rangers 'turn down Lille's opening bid for Alfredo Morelos'
IB
Chelsea to offer Jorginho to Milan in Bennacer bid?
Click for more transfer news

LATEST NEWS
SC
Result: Andre Ayew fires Swansea to first-leg playoff semi-final victory over Brentford
PM
Normal People's Paul Mescal joins celeb dating app Raya
EB
Rory Burns hoping to help Stuart Broad reach "ridiculous achievement"
LM
Jurgen Klopp hails "nearly perfect" Premier League season
Click for more latest news

MOST READ
DC
Manchester City 'keen on Dani Ceballos deal'
CR
Sunday's Serie A predictions including Juventus vs. Sampdoria
AM
Rangers 'turn down Lille's opening bid for Alfredo Morelos'
AG
Barcelona 'will listen to Antoine Griezmann offers'
Click for more most read news
TRENDING TOPICS
  • Preview: Cardiff vs. Fulham
  • Preview: Juventus vs. Sampdoria
  • Preview: Inter Milan vs. Napoli
  • Premier League final day
  • Final Premier League table
    • rhs 2.0
    Today's Games
    Premier League
    Championship
    Serie A
    Primeira Liga
    Turkish Super Lig
    Swiss Super League
    Norwegian Eliteserien
    Swedish Allsvenskan
    Danish Superliga
    Finnish Veikkausliiga
    Belarusian Premier League
    Segunda Division
    Major League Soccer
    Liga MX
    Chinese Super League
    J1 League
    > View full version> Yesterday's results
    Tables
    TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
    CLiverpool38323385335299
    2Manchester CityMan City382639102356781
    3Manchester UnitedMan Utd381812866363066
    4Chelsea382061269541566
    5Leicester CityLeicester381881267412662
    6Tottenham HotspurSpurs3816111161471459
    7Wolverhampton WanderersWolves381514951401159
    8Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd381412123939054
    9Burnley38159144350-754
    10Southampton38157165160-952
    11Everton381310154456-1249
    12Newcastle UnitedNewcastle381111163858-2044
    13Crystal Palace381110173150-1943
    14Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton38914153954-1541
    15West Ham UnitedWest Ham38109194962-1339
    16Aston Villa3898214167-2635
    RBournemouth3897224065-2534
    RWatford38810203664-2834
    RNorwich CityNorwich3856272675-4921
    > Full Version

    Subscribe to our Newsletter


    Transfer Talk Daily
    Match previews - twice weekly
    Morning Briefing (7am UTC)
    Ultra close-up image of Kevin De Bruyne [NOT FOR USE IN ARTICLES]Get the latest transfer news, match previews and news direct to your inbox!
     