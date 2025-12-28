Premier League Gameweek 19
West Ham
Dec 30, 2025 7.30pm
Brighton

Brighton & Hove Albion lineup vs. West Ham United Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Danny Welbeck returns

Welbeck latest, Hurzeler's decision:s to make: Predicted Brighton XI vs. West Ham
Brighton & Hove Albion have the chance to move into the Premier League's top half if they can get back to winning ways at the London Stadium on Tuesday night. 

Fabian Hurzeler's men have gone five games without victory in the league and their poor form at the end of 2025 has seen them slip to 13th. 

The big question ahead of the midweek clash is whether Danny Welbeck will be fit enough to return to the starting XI. 

The former England international is Brighton's top scorer with seven goals to his name, but missed the Seagulls' goalless draw with Sunderland because of a back problem. 

However, he returned to the bench last time out in their defeat against Arsenal but only featured for 15 minutes, but should expect a start against the Hammers. 

In terms of other injury news, Jan Paul van Hecke returned from injury and is expected to start alongside Lewis Dunk in a back three once again. 

The Seagulls will be without long-term absentee Adam Webster who is not expected to be back anytime soon. 

They will also be without the services of Carlos Baleba who is away with Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations. 

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup: Verbruggen; Coppola, van Hecke, Dunk; Kadioglu, Ayari, Hinshelwood, De Cuyper; Minteh, Welbeck, Gomez

