West Ham United lineup vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Calum Burrowes | 28 Dec 2025 19:31 , Last updated: 28 Dec 2025 19:33

West Ham United will remain without several first-team players for Tuesday's Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at the London Stadium.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have won just three Premier League games all season and remain in the dreaded relegation zone.

Although there are a couple of injuries to contend with, the Hammers boss may opt for tactical changes in a bid to change their fortunes as soon as possible.

They remain without Niclas Fullkrug (thigh), Lukas Fabianski (back) and both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and El Hadji Diouf who have been called up to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Expect captain Jarrod Bowen to lead the line once again with Lucas Paqueta and Crysencio Summerville playing just behind him.

Callum Wilson is the club's second top scorer and could push for a start if Espirito Santo wishes to mix things up.

In the absence of the Polish goalkeeper Fabianski, Alphonse Areola will remain in goal.

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Areola; Walker-Peters, Todibo, Kilman, Scarles; Soucek, Potts, M. Fernandes; Paqueta, Summerville; Bowen