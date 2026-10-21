Jablonec vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Conference League clash

Brighton & Hove Albion are back in action on Thursday night when they square off against FK Baumit Jablonec in the Conference League.

The Seagulls, who sit in third position in the Premier League table, kicked off their league phase campaign with a 4-0 victory over FK Kauno Zalgiris last week.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Jablonec vs. Brighton kick off?

The Conference League match will kick off at 5.45pm, UK time, on Thursday.

Where is Jablonec vs. Brighton being played?

This Conference League fixture between Jablonec and Brighton is taking place at Stadion Strelnice in Czech Republic.

The stadium, which has hosted three international friendlies in the past, currently has a capacity of 5,690.

How to watch Jablonec vs. Brighton in the UK

TV channels

The Conference League match will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.

Online streaming

Viewers can stream the action live via HBO Max if they have subscribed to a package that includes TNT Sports.

TNT Sports is also available as an add-on for Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Goals will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

What is at stake for Jablonec vs. Brighton?

Scoring 23 goals in seven Premier League matches has made Brighton the favourites to win the Conference League trophy this season.

However, Fabian Hurzeler has the difficult task of juggling his squad for different competitions, and he could plausibly rest players for this contest.

Brighton face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, before they embark on a double-header versus Manchester City - the first fixture taking place in the EFL Cup fourth round - at the Etihad Stadium before the end of October.

As for Jablonec, they will be respected by Brighton courtesy of dumping out Rangers on penalties in the playoff round.

At the same time, Jablonec only sit in seventh position in the Czech Republic top-flight table after 11 matches.

> Click here to read our full match preview