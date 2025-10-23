Preview:Brest vs PSG - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Ligue 1 clash between Brest and Paris Saint-Germain, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain will try to end their uncharacteristically poor form domestically on Saturday when they visit Stade Francis-Le Ble for a date with Brest.

Both sides had thrilling 3-3 draws on matchday eight, with the Brittany club earning a point against Lorient and the reigning league champions coming from behind versus Strasbourg.

Match preview

Despite a rough start to the Breton Derby last week, Brest bounced back to earn a point, though in the end, it will feel like two points dropped, having conceded the equaliser one minute before the 90.

On the positive side, though, they have points in four successive Ligue 1 affairs and on Saturday can equal their longest unbeaten run in this competition from last season (five games).

Eric Roy’s men are currently riding a two-match unbeaten run at home into this upcoming game, conceding just a single goal over that stretch.

While they seem to have gotten their act together after a tough start to the campaign, they have still accumulated one point fewer this time around (nine) than they had at this same stage a season ago.

Stade Brestois have points in six consecutive Ligue 1 home outings when netting multiple goals, doing so on two occasions so far in the 2025-26 campaign.

They have a 100% record in the competition this season when scoring first, while claiming two points when conceding the opener, one at home in a 3-3 draw versus Lille.

It is unusual not to see PSG at the top of the Ligue 1 table but that is the reality right now as they enter this weekend a point behind Marseille for the league lead.

Luis Enrique’s side have claimed one victory in their last three league fixtures, collecting just a single point from their previous two away matches in this competition.

At the same time, they have not lost any of their previous five games played across all competitions and are coming off an emphatic 7-2 triumph over Bayer Leverkusen on matchday three of the Champions League.

A draw or loss this weekend would equal their longest winless streak in Ligue 1 from a season ago, when they claimed just one point in three domestic affairs from late April to early May.

It has been nearly five years since PSG previously lost an away match in the French top-flight when scoring the opening goal, with Monaco beating them 3-2 in November 2020.

You have to go back over 40 years for the last time they suffered a defeat against Brest, with Les Parisiens winning the previous five meetings against them across all competitions.

Team News

There is only one injury concern for Brest heading into this fixture with Mama Balde expected to miss another match as he recovers from a thigh strain.

Eric Ebimbe drew them level with Lorient last week, while an own-goal from Jean-Victor Makengo and a penalty converted by Romain Del Castillo gave them a pair of advantages that they failed to hold onto.

PSG are likely to be without Joao Neves again due to a hamstring strain, Fabian Ruiz is expected to sit out because of a hip injury, while Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia returned from the injury front in midweek, both scoring in their Champions League triumph.

Bradley Barcola put them in front against Strasbourg after only six minutes, though it was Goncalo Ramos and Senny Mayulu who rescued them with second-half strikes after they were down 3-1.

Brest possible starting lineup:

Majecki; Lala, Chardonnet, Coulibaly, Locko; Chotard, Magnetti; Del Castillo, Doumbia, Ebimbe; Ajorque

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Chevalier; Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Hernandez; Mayulu, Kang-in, Doue; Mbaye, Ramos, Barcola

We say: Brest 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Four times this season, Brest have conceded multiple goals and facing a PSG side brimming with confidence from their midweek performance, we expect another long defensive outing for the home side.

