Brentford transfer news: Bees 'attentive' to Serie A defender ahead of summer window

By Ben Sully | 29 Apr 2026 22:24 , Last updated: 29 Apr 2026 22:25

Brentford are reportedly among the clubs interested in Parma defender Mariano Troilo.

The 22-year-old is only coming towards the end of his first season as a Parma player, but he is already being linked with a move away from Serie A.

Troilo, who joined Parma from Belgrano last summer, struggled for regular starting opportunities in the first half of the season.

The 22-year-old has since established himself as a regular fixture of Carlos Cuesta's side, having started 12 of the last 13 games that he has been available.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Brentford keeping tabs on Parma defender

While Troilo, has only made a total of 17 Serie A appearances, Tuttomercatoweb are reporting that he is already 'attracting attention' from clubs in England.

The report claims that Brentford are among the sides who have been left impressed by the centre-back's performances.

There are no negotiations over a deal at this stage, although Parma could be open to a sale for a 'compelling offer'.

The Serie A side have already identified Napoli's Nosa Obaretin, who is currently on loan at Empoli, as a potential replacement for Troilo.

© Imago / Sportimage

Do Brentford need to sign a centre-back this summer?

Brentford boss Keith Andrews can currently call upon Nathan Collins, Sepp van den Berg, Kristoffer Ajer and Ethan Pinnock as his central defensive options.

On the face of it, there is no urgent need for the Bees to recruit a new central defender, but that could change if one of their current options departs this summer.

Pinnock, who is set to enter the final year of his contract, could be a candidate for a summer exit, having struggled for game time under Andrews this season with just four Premier League appearances to his name.

Brentford may also look to add further depth to all areas of their squad if they are successful in their bid to secure European football.

The Bees are currently sitting in ninth spot and a point adrift of the top seven with four games left to play.