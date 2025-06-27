Brentford are reportedly closing in on making Feyenoord's Antoni Milambo their first signing of Keith Andrews's reign as head coach.

Brentford are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Feyenoord midfielder Antoni Milambo.

The Bees are in the midst of a tumultuous summer that has seen a change of manager for the first time since October 2018.

Thomas Frank left his position earlier this month to take over the reins at Tottenham Hotspur following the sacking of Ange Postecoglou.

Brentford have now confirmed Keith Andrews as Frank’s successor, having been promoted internally after working a year as the club’s set-piece coach.

The Bees are also set to see significant changes in the squad, with Christian Norgaard and Bryan Mbeumo expected to follow Mark Flekken out the door.

Brentford closing in on Milambo deal

As a result, the Brentford recruitment have an important job on their hands to strengthen the squad ahead of Andrews’s first season in charge.

According to The Standard, the Bees are on the verge of bolstering their midfield options with the addition of Feyenoord’s Milambo.

Brentford have been in negotiations since April and are now in advanced talks over a deal to bring the 20-year-old to the Gtech Community Stadium.

Milambo could become the first signing of Andrews’s reign and the second addition of the summer, following the arrival of Caoimhin Kelleher from Liverpool.

Who is Antoni Milambo?

Milambo has made 60 appearances in all competitions since emerging from the Feyenoord youth ranks.

The 20-year-old was a regular fixture in the 43 competitive appearances, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists.

Milambo was recently represented the Netherlands at the Under-21 Euros, although he had to settle for three appearances in five matches as his team fell at the semi-final stage.

Having completed his obligations with the Under-21 side, Milambo now has a clear schedule to complete a move to the Premier League.

The youngster will strengthen Brentford's midfield options, but he tends to play in a more advanced position, so he is unlikely to be viewed as a direct replacement for Norgaard.