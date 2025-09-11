Sports Mole looks at how Brentford could line up at home to Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

Brentford new boy Reiss Nelson will have to get up to full speed quickly if he is to be in with a chance of starting against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

Nelson was Brentford’s only deadline-day arrival, joining on loan from Arsenal, but the winger has not played a single minute of competitive action with the Gunners so far this season.

That means the 25-year-old may only be fit enough for the bench, with club-record signing Dango Ouattara and Kevin Schade starting either side of Igor Thiago.

Thiago has had an excellent start to the season, and will be one to watch here, with three goals in four appearances so far, with the Brazilian hoping to put injury woes behind him after playing just eight times in the whole of last season.

On the injury front, Vitaly Janelt is close to returning to action from a foot injury, as he has been back in training recently, and missing Bosnia duty could aid his recovery.

Gustavo Nunes is also closing in on a return from a hamstring injury, but this game will come too soon, while Yunus Konak is a major doubt with an ankle sprain.

Despite losing at Sunderland last time out, Brentford could remain unchanged in defence, with Rico Henry doing his chances no good by conceding a costly penalty after coming off the bench for Keane Lewis-Potter.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Yarmolyuk, Henderson, Damsgaard; Outtara, Igor Thiago, Schade

Click here to see how Chelsea could line up for Saturday's encounter.



Andrew Delaney Written by

No Data Analysis info