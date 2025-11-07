Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Brentford could line up for Sunday's Premier League clash with Newcastle United.

Brentford manager Keith Andrews could see two players incur suspensions in Sunday's Premier League showdown with Newcastle United at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Bees were bested 2-0 by London rivals Crystal Palace last weekend, when both Kevin Schade and Nathan Collins collected their fourth yellow cards of the season at Selhurst Park.

The pair are therefore just one booking away from one-game bans, which they would serve in Brentford's trip to Brighton & Hove Albion after the international break if they are cautioned on Sunday.

Nevertheless, Schade and Collins will likely still form part of an unchanged team for the capital club, who have no fresh injury concerns heading into gameweek 11.

Schade is expected to comprise one quarter of the attacking line alongside Mikkel Damsgaard, Dango Ouattara and Igor Thiago, who has struck three goals in his last three Premier League home appearances.

Fresh from another England call-up, Jordan Henderson mans the midfield with Yehor Yarmoliuk, while Michael Kayode, Collins and Sepp van den Berg's places in defence are surely safe.

Keith Andrews's only real dilemma may come at left-back, where Keane Lewis-Potter is a viable alternative to Kristoffer Ajer, but the latter's 6ft 6in frame will come in handy against Dan Burn at set-pieces.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Ajer; Henderson, Yarmoliuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

