Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Newcastle United could line up for Sunday's Premier League clash with Brentford.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe is expecting to be without Anthony Gordon for Sunday's Premier League battle with Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The England international started against Athletic Bilbao in the Champions League in midweek despite a lingering hip issue, which he exacerbated in the first half of that 2-0 victory.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Howe stressed that Gordon would be given "every opportunity" to prove his fitness for Sunday, but it would be a surprise to see the winger involved in London.

Gordon started alongside Nick Woltemade and Harvey Barnes against Athletic, and the latter should now shift over to the left flank to cover for his compatriot, thus opening up a space for Jacob Murphy to fill.

The 30-year-old now sits on 50 Premier League goal involvements after his opener against West Ham United last weekend, and he will aim to score in three straight English top-flight matches for the first time this weekend.

Further back, Lewis Hall is gradually building his fitness back up and is a contender for the left-back spot, but Howe has hinted that he will persist with Dan Burn in that role while Hall earns more minutes from the bench.

Ex-Brentford attacker Yoane Wissa will play no part against his former club due to his serious knee injury, while Will Osula (ankle), Harrison Ashby (thigh) and Tino Livramento (knee) are out of contention as well.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Joelinton, Tonali, Guimaraes; Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes

