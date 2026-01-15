Brentford lineup vs. Chelsea: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 15 Jan 2026 15:10 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 16:45

Brentford are set to be without at least three players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Josh Dasilva, Fabio Carvalho and Antoni Milambo all remain sidelined with long-term knee injuries, while Jordan Henderson will have an ankle problem assessed ahead of kickoff.

Frank Onyeka is still away with Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations, but Burkina Faso’s Dango Ouattara is back and available for selection this weekend, with head coach Keith Andrews to weigh up whether he should start the attacker.

Star striker Igor Thiago has scored five goals in his last two Premier League games and is all but certain to lead the line, with ever-present Kevin Schade providing support either as a second striker or from the left flank, depending on Andrews’s formation.

Should the Bees boss stick with a four-man defence, Kristoffer Ajer will hope to retain his spot alongside Nathan Collins at centre-back as Michael Kayode and Rico Heny continues as full-backs and Caoimhin Kelleher starts in goal.

Yehor Yarmolyuk and Vitaly Janelt could both link arms in centre-midfield if Henderson is not fit to feature, while Mikkel Dansgaard will continue to push Mathias Jensen for a start in an advanced central role, as Ouattara, Keane Lewis-Potter and Reiss Nelson battle for a spot out wide.

Brentford possible starting lineup: Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Henry; Yarmolyuk, Janelt; Ouattara, Jensen, Schade; Thiago

