Chelsea lineup vs. Brentford: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 15 Jan 2026 15:10 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 16:45

Chelsea are set to be without at least five players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brentford at Stamford Bridge.

Levi Colwill (ACL), Romeo Lavia (thigh) and Mykhailo Mudryk (doping suspension) all remain unavailable for selection, while Liam Delap and Jamie Gittens (both illness) remain apart from the squad and are unlikely to be involved this weekend.

New head coach Liam Rosenior has confirmed that Cole Palmer (thigh) and Reece James (hip) are set to return to training after missing the 3-2 EFL Cup defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday, and a late call will be made on their availability. The same can be said for Malo Gusto (unspecified).

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez did not cover himself in glory against Arsenal and Rosenior has refused to rule out a recall for Filip Jorgensen between the sticks after insisting that he does not have a “guaranteed No.1”.

The potential absence of James and Gusto could see Josh Acheampong start again at right-back, potentially joining a four-man defence with Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah and Marc Cucurella.

Moises Caicedo is available to return from suspension and is set to start at the base of Chelsea’s midfield alongside either Andrey Santos or Enzo Fernandez, the latter could be deployed further forward if Palmer is not fit to feature.

Joao Pedro began in an advanced central role behind striker Marc Guiu in midweek, but the Brazilian is likely to lead the line this weekend, while Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho - the latter of whom scored a second-half brace as a substitute against Arsenal - could both begin on the flank.

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro

> Click here to see how Brentford could line up for this contest