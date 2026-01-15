Chelsea injury news: Liam Rosenior admits concerns over Blues illnesses ahead of Brentford game

By Darren Plant | 15 Jan 2026 15:17

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has admitted that he has concerns over further withdrawals due to illness ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture against Brentford.

On Wednesday night, the Blues succumbed to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final.

However, Chelsea were missing a number of players through injury and a flu-bug that has affected people at the club's training facilities.

Jamie Gittens and Liam Delap both missed out against the Gunners, while it was suggested that Marc Guiu was also affected before being substituted early in the second half.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Rosenior acknowledged that it was unlikely that the situation would improve ahead of the Brentford game.

Rosenior provides Chelsea injury, illness update

The Englishman told reporters: "He's (Delap) still at home at the moment, recovering as is Jamie Gittens.

"Our club doctors are doing everything they can to contain what looks to be a virus because some members of our staff have come down with it as well.

"Had a meeting today with the players about washing your hands, the basics, which is really important and hopefully we can contain it. We have a busy period, so we need everyone ready to go and fit and healthy."

Better news on James, Palmer

Rosenior was also questioned on the fitness of Reece James and Cole Palmer, who have not featured in his opening two matches as head coach.

Both James (hip) and Palmer (thigh) are seemingly back in contention to feature versus the Bees.

He added: "Both of them are training today, so we just need to assess them after training, make sure that they come through all of the protocols they need to come through.

"It would be great to have them back in the squad. At the moment, it looks like they could be."

There was no mention of Malo Gusto, who has also missed the Charlton Athletic and Arsenal fixtures through injury.