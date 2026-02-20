Team News: Brentford vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 20 Feb 2026 15:00 , Last updated: 20 Feb 2026 15:00

European hopefuls Brentford play host to an out-of-sorts Brighton & Hove Albion outfit at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Seagulls beat the Bees 2-1 in the reverse fixture at the Amex Stadium four months ago, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

BRENTFORD

Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Henry; Yarmolyuk, Henderson; Ouattara, Jensen, Schade; Thiago

BRIGHTON

Out: Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee)

Doubtful: Yasin Ayari (shoulder)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper; Gross, Baleba; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck