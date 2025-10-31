Brentford head coach Keith Andrews receives a triple fitness boost ahead of Saturday's meeting with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Brentford head coach Keith Andrews has confirmed Jordan Henderson, Yehor Yarmoliuk and Aaron Hickey will all be available for Saturday's Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace.

The Bees will make the short trip to Selhurst Park in high spirits after winning four of their previous five competitive matches, including an impressive 3-2 Premier League win over Liverpool last Saturday.

Brentford backed up that result with an emphatic 5-0 win in their midweek EFL Cup tie against Grimsby Town, setting up a quarter-final clash against Manchester City in December.

Henderson was left out of the squad for the EFL Cup win, along with fellow midfielder Yarmoliuk, who was forced off in the first half against Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Hickey has sat out the last three competitive matches after he picked up an injury while on international duty with Scotland.

Andrews confirms triple Brentford fitness boost

However, Andrews has confirmed that the trio will all be available for Saturday's meeting with Oliver Glasner's side.

"Unfortunately, Yarmo went off last weekend and took a knock, which I think everyone could see," Andrews told reporters at Friday's pre-match press conference.

"Aaron picked up a little injury with Scotland in the last camp, so we’ve pushed him as much as we can in a safe way, and it’ll be good to have him available.

"Jordan was very much precautionary around the exploits of a midweek game and prioritising minutes, and equally giving other players the opportunities that they absolutely deserve."

In contrast to the returning trio, Defender Benjamin Arthur will not be available for selection after he sustained a knock in the win over Grimsby.

Brentford aiming for more success against Palace

Having collected 13 points from nine league matches, the Bees will head into the weekend in 11th place and just a point behind Crystal Palace in 10th position.

Brentford will be looking to move above the Eagles by replicating their success from last season's two head-to-head meetings.

They edged out Palace via a 2-1 margin in August 2024 to record their first head-to-head victory in the Premier League, before they repeated the same scoreline in January's away clash.



